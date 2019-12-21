Most Watched Videos On YouTube In 2019

ENGLISH

    YouTube is the second most visited platform in the world. There are reports that over two billion logged-in users visit the platform every month. Each day, YouTube clocks over a billion hours of video watching across the world.

    Given the overwhelming statistics, it is uncommon that YouTube is the first choice of celebrities and artists to share videos. There are more than two million artists who share their videos on this platform to showcase their talent and keep fans and audiences engaged.

    YouTube is not only home to music videos but also others such as movie teasers, especially those of superhero movies. For instance, the Avengers: Endgame official trailer garnered 289 million views in just 24 hours of its release. It bags the credits of being the most viral movie trailer.

    Though there is a collection of videos, the most-viewed videos on YouTube ranking is dominated by music videos. Without further ado, here we list the most viewed YouTube videos in 2019.

    Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

    The Spanish song Despacito sung by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee has broken many records and tops the list of most-viewed YouTube videos of all time. With 6.57 billion views on YouTube, it remains to be the most-watched videos on the platform since 2017.

    Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

    See You Again – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

    Masha and the Bear: Recipe for Disaster

    Masha and the Bear: Recipe for Disaster with 4.2 billion views on YouTube is the only non-music video in the top ten listed here. This Russian animated series is popular among children across the world. Apart from YouTube, this series is broadcast by many TV stations and content platforms such as Amazon and Netflix.

    Baby Shark Dance – Pinkfong

    The fifth most viewed video on YouTube targets young children with 4.17 billion views. Produced by Pinkfong, a South Korean educational content creator, this song deals with a family of sharks. It was released in languages such as English, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish apart from Korean, thereby contributing to its global outreach.

    Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars

    Though Uptown Funk is older than the others in this list, it still gains more views and is in the sixth position with 3.74 billion views on YouTube. It was released in 2014 and quickly grabbed the attention of audiences.

    Gangnam Style – Psy

    Gangnam Style is the seventh most viewed video on YouTube with 3.48 billion views. It is the 18th K-pop number from Psy, the South Korean musician, who was not known outside Korea until its release. It was a chart-buster across thirty countries including the UK, Russia, Spain, France, etc.

    Sorry – Justin Bieber

    It looks like there is going to be no end to the Bieber fever. Sorry is a song from his fourth album, Purpose and ranks the eighth most-viewed YouTube video with 3.23 billion views. It made also made to the list of chart-toppers in 2016.

    Sugar – Maroon 5

    Sugar by Maroon 5 became an instant hit as it features a well-known band crashing a real-life wedding. It has been ranked the ninth most viewed videos on YouTube with 3.1 billion views. It was directed by David Dobkin and Adam Levine is its lead singer.

    Roar – Katy Perry

    Katy Perry's Roar is the tenth in the list of most-viewed YouTube videos with 2.97 billion views. It was recorded for Perry's fourth studio album Prism and was released in 2013. The Roar was nominated as one of the songs of the year in 2013 and the Best Pop Solo Performance at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards.

    Read More About: YouTube news internet
    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
