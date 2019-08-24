Must-Have Apps To Enhance WhatsApp User Experience On Android

Transcriber:

Whenever we are in a crowded place or somewhere important or does not have our earphones, we feel a desperate need to convert the Watsapp voice messages to text messages so that we can read them. Transcriber for Whatsapp does exactly that. It transcribes the audio messages and shows us the text version of it.

AutoResponder:

When you feel an urgent need to send a reply to your clients, this is a very handy app. It is even more useful for business users to set auto-respond messages for everyone or for selected contacts. It has Free and Premium version and for personal use, the free version is enough.

Parallel Space:

Android users will find it very useful to create a clone version of all the various popular apps. Watsapp does not support more than one account from one smartphone. With the help of Parallel Space, multiple accounts can be run from a single Android device.

App Lock:

This is a great app for people who wants to secure their Watsapp app from all the prying eyes. It can be used to lock any app from the App Drawer. If you want to keep your Watsapp chat safe and protect your sensitive information on Watsapp, you can password protect your App with the help of this.

Notifly:

This unique app can help the users to have a new way to read and reply to the Watsapp notifications. To reply to the Watsapp chat, you don't have to quit the current app that you are using. It opens conversations like bubbles. Even without switching apps, you can reply to the messages.

SKEDit Scheduling App:

All forms of planning and scheduling can be done with the help of this app. It is easy to use for Watsapp scheduling but also helps to schedule SMS, emails, and others. It's best for scheduling for the Watsapp users.

Sticker Maker:

This app helps you to use your own photos as stickers on Watsapp. With the help of this app, you can create sticker packs for your girlfriend, boyfriend, friends, pet, families, and others. Watsapp users can use it easily.

CropShop:

If you are a regular Watsapp user, you will be knowing it easily that at times the entire photo cannot be uploaded as a profile picture on Watsapp. It shortens or crops the photo while uploading. CropShop will help you with this issue and will allow you to post the pics the way you do on other social networking platforms.