MyHeritage App: What Is It? How To Use Deep Nostalgia Feature?

While many apps have been banned of late in India citing various reasons, several new apps have started gaining traction. One such app that has made its way to the headlines is the MyHeritage app. This app has a new feature called Deep Nostalgia, which lets users create life-like animated images extracted from old photos of people.

To make this possible, the MyHeritage App deploys Artificial Intelligence-driven Deepfake. This technology lets people create stunning motion photos with almost life-like facial movements and expressions.

AI Portraits Of Historical Personalities

Recently, using the Deep Nostalgia feature in the MyHeritage app, a user created animated AI photos of historical personalities in India such as Swami Vivekananda, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Kasturba Gandhi, Lokmanya Singh, Munshi Premchand and Aurobindo.

Seeing the AI portraits of these famous Indian personalities created using the MyHeritage app, netizens were awestruck and shared their views on social media.

MyHeritage App: An Insight!

Basically, the MyHeritage app is a family history and DNA testing type. As per the official website, the simple MyHeritage DNA test lets you know your ethnic background and matches you with relatives who are found out via the software. You can discover particular groups where you descend from among over 2100 geographic regions. With the MyHeritage app, you can take your family history to the next level with the DNA test that is the most affordable on the market.

How To Use MyHeritage Deep Nostalgia Feature?

As mentioned earlier, the Deep Nostalgia feature within the MyHeritage app creates short animation of the still photos of people. Doing so, the app gives them life-like facial expressions and movements. You can access this feature via the app's official website or download the app on your Android or iOS device. Once you download, you need to sign up for the free trial account.

If you are using the MyHeritage app's Deep Nostalgia feature, then you need to tap on the menu icon you can see at the top left corner. Here, you need to choose the option "Photos" from the list. If you are website, you need to click on the tab "Family Tree" and then click on "Animate Photos".

Now, you need to upload the photo that you want to get animated. On the MyHeritage website, the system will animate the photo automatically as soon as it is uploaded. However, keep in mind that you need to save the photo on the app before you animate it. The users of the app will have to tap on the image, open the same and then hit the animate button, which is the first icon seen in the top row to start the animation process. Once the photo is animated, then you can save or download the same.

Do keep in mind that the free account that you have created to use the MyHeritage Deep Nostalgia feature can be used only for a limited period as a trial. Once the trial period ends, you will have to upgrade the app to a paid account if you want to use the animation feature.

