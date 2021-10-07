Navratri WhatsApp Stickers: How To Download & Send Navratri Stickers Via WhatsApp Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Today is the first day of the Navratri festival and the festival will end on October 15 this year. Like other festivals, WhatsApp has something special for the Navratri festival as well. As many of us stay far away from our loved ones and this COVID situation has also forced us to celebrate all festivals virtually by sending stickers and GIFs via WhatsApp.

The circulation of WhatsApp stickers is very high and many of us now send stickers to our friends while chatting. So, this is nothing new for us. However, if you're not aware of the WhatsApp animated stickers, here is the step-by-step guide on how to create, download and send Navratri stickers via WhatsApp on your smartphone.

How To Download And Send Navratri WhatsApp Stickers On Smartphones

Step 1: Open any WhatsApp chat and click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and head over to the '+' sign.

Step 2: Now, scroll down to and select 'Get More Stickers'.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Google Play Store, where you can search for Navratri WhatsApp Stickers.

Step 4: Now, download the app and launch it. Then you need to open the app and click on the 'add on WhatsApp' option.

Step 5: Now, it will automatically be available on WhatsApp.

We also know one can make custom stickers with their own photos. For that, you need apps like 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' and 'Sticker.ly' which you can easily find on the Google Play Store or App Store. Check here is how to make your own sticker.

How To Make And Send Your Own Navratri Stickers?

Step 1: First, download any Sticker maker app of your choice from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2:Then open the app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 3: Then you need to give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. However, to add the stickers to WhatsApp you have to make a minimum of three stickers in a pack.

Step 4: You can add captions as well. Now, add the stickers to WhatsApp and can share them with your friends. You can also create animated stickers using any video.

Best Mobiles in India