Paytm Postpaid Explained: What Is It And How To Use It? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Paytm is one of the most used digital payment systems in the country that helps make any kind of bill payment, booking tickets, and so on. We are already aware of the Paytm Postpaid service which provides digital credit to us. If you don't know how to use Paytm Postpaid money this article will be very helpful.

Paytm Postpaid Service Details

As mentioned above, Paytm Postpaid money is basically a digital credit that allows you to make transactions via this app. One can get up to Rs. 100,000 as Paytm Postpaid balance which can be used for any kind of payment and pay the bill next month with no interest. Even you can also back it in a form of EMI. However, the Paytm Postpaid limit will be increased based on the usage of the service.

How To Activate Paytm Postpaid Service?

If you want to use the Paytm Postpaid service, you will have to activate it. Follow these steps to activate the Paytm Postpaid service.

Step 1: Firstly, log in to your account and go to the ''Loans & Credit Cards'' section and now click on the Paytm Postpaid icon.

Step 2: Now, tap on the credit score and click on the proceed button.

Step 3: Then it will ask for personal details like PAN number, birth date, contact details, and name.

Step 4: After that, your mobile number will be verified by the OTP and complete the KYC process and then your service will be activated.

Do note that, not everyone is eligible to use Paytm Postpaid Service. It depends on users' CIBIL scores. However, if you do not receive Paytm postpaid service, Paytm will accept your request and will notify you when you will be eligible for this service.

How To Use Paytm Postpaid Money?

One can use Paytm Postpaid money for recharge and bill payments, travel bookings, third-party apps like Myntra, Uber, Domino's, and many more. For the unaware, one can also transfer the Paytm Postpaid money to their bank accounts. Follow these steps to transfer the Paytm Postpaid money to your bank account.

How To Transfer Paytm Postpaid Money To Bank Accounts?

Step 1: Go to the ''Recharge & Bill Payments'' section and click on the ''Rent on Credit Card'' icon.

Step 2: Now, add your bank account details like account number, account holder name, and IFSC code.

Step 3: Then, enter a certain amount that you want to transfer and now click on the ''proceed to pay'' option.

