Raksha Bandhan 2021: How To Download And Send Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22. This festival is mainly for brothers and sisters, where a sister ties rakhi in her brother's hand and prays for his long life. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we may not be able to celebrate it all together and many of us are also staying away from home. To make your special day more memorable, WhatsApp has something special that will help you to shrink the distance from your brother or sister.

Raksha Bandhan Stickers On WhatsApp

We already know the instant messaging app always brings new sticker packs for every occasion. Similarly, WhatsApp has brought a new pack of stickers for Raksha Bandhan namely - Happy Rakhi. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to download and send Raksha Bandhan stickers via WhatsApp.

How To Download And Send Raksha Bandhan Stickers Via WhatsApp

Step 1: Firstly, update your WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

Step 2: Go to any chat or your brother's chat.

Step 3: Now, click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and head over to the '+' sign.

Step 4: Click on this and you can see the new "Happy Rakhi" sticker pack at the top of the list.

Step 5: Download it and send it to your brother or sister.

Besides, you can also download more stickers via several third-party apps. For that, you need to head over to the Google Play Store and search for Raksha Bandhan stickers for WhatsApp. Then you can see plenty of options and now select one of your choices and download it. After that, allow the app the required permission to integrate with other apps, including WhatsApp permission. Finally, you can see the new sticker pack on your WhatsApp.

Additionally, if you want to make custom stickers with your photos, then download the 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' or 'Sticker.ly' app from the Play Store or Apple's App Store. Now, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the 'Sticker.ly' app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 2: Give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. You can also add the caption as you wish on the sticker.

Step 3: Lastly, you need to add it to WhatsApp.

