Skype Brings New Feature To Windows, Mac, Web Apps Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Microsoft's proprietary video calling application Skype is preparing to hit back at Zoom that has emerged as a good choice for video conferencing among a lot of people. Despite the negative press due to security and privacy concerns, Zoom has persistently gained new users but Skype is not giving up.

Now, Skype has introduced that it is including custom background feature for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web in its new model 8.59.0.77. Zoom has the same features. The replacement came out here on April 16 and the corporate said it is rolling it out this week.

Skype has published this news on its support page. To choose a custom background, go to Settings> Audio and Video. In the video section, you'll find "Choose background effect preferences". Then you can select your background here and add a new image as a background.

According to Thurrot, Microsoft added custom background options to Teams last week. Both Skype and Team already support the background obscure feature so it didn't take much effort for Microsoft to add support for custom backgrounds.

However, it has been reported that the update will not be available on Skype for Windows 10. However, those who want to use it can download the app from the Skype website.

Before adding this zoom-like feature, Skype added a reunion button earlier this month that allows users to quickly connect with their friends and colleagues by just clicking on the link. This enables the host to start a group conversation without downloading apps or sign-ups.

According to a report, it was revealed that the number of its daily users has crossed 300 million in three weeks. Its share price has doubled for the reason that coronavirus pandemic started countries to implement the lockdown.

