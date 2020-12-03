Just In
Slack App Download: What Is Slack? How To Download And Use Slack On Laptop, Mobile
Slack has been doing rounds on the internet lately, mainly because Salesforce recently acquired the company. Even before that Slack has been a popular messaging and communicative platform, especially used in workplaces and among teams. If you're looking forward to using Slack, here are the complete details.
What Is Slack?
Before we get down to the download part, let's understand what is Slack. On the surface, Slack is like another messaging app. However, it offers several unique features that make it popular to use in the workplace. One of the best features of Slack is that it can be used across multiple devices and platforms.
Moreover, the features enabled on Slack let users chat with colleagues one-on-one as well as in groups. To note, Slack is free of cost for a limited number of features. If you wish to explore more features on it, you can subscribe to it for a cost.
How To Download Slack On Laptop?
Slack, like other messaging apps, can be downloaded on your PC. Be it Windows, Mac, or Ubuntu, Slack can be downloaded on your system, and here's how to do it:
Step 1: Open the Windows Store and search for Slack on your Windows machine. If you're using Mac or Ubuntu, open your browser and search for 'Slack Download'
Step 2: Once you find the link, click on download and install.
Step 3: Once the app is downloaded and installed, you will need to sign in to use the app. Here, you'll need to provide your workplace details to log in to communicate with your office peers. Once done, you can use the Slack app on your PC.
How To Download Slack On Mobile?
The process to download Slack on your mobile is also similar, and is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Here's how to get Slack on your mobile:
Step 1: Open Google Play or the App Store on your respective Android or iOS smartphone. Search for Slack
Step 2: Select download and the app will be installed on your mobile phone
Step 3: Once done, open the app and log in with your workplace credentials. You can start using the app across all platforms once done for seamless communication at all times.
