These 5 Android Apps Help You Organize Your Inbox

Gmail:

It is the most common one of the lot. Without it, at times you cannot even manage your device properly. It is the most reliable one and has all the features that will be required in your mail. With multiple account support, the app looks amazing too. Google backs Gmail and it is the best one which is favored by all.

K—9 Mail:

It is also a very popular mail app. It can easily be found on the Android smartphones. Its client is of open source and it is very useful to support multiple accounts. It even supports different types like that of Exchange 2003/2007, IMAP and even POP. This app is quite helpful and is liked and used by many. For accessing multiple email accounts, it is a great choice for you.

Boxer: Workspace One:

This email client is very rich in its features. It is the best one with its amazing interface which also supports Hotmail, Yahoo, Outlook, Icloud, and Gmail too, which makes it even more popular among others. Multiple email accounts can be managed in one place. It has top rates in the Google Play Store. It supports all your email needs and is a perfect go-to-app for you.

Inbox

It is by Gmail and if you thought that Gmail is really good, then you will even find this app to suit you totally. Compared to the Android Gmail app, it is a much more advanced version. It has certain unique features too and helps you to a great extent to organize important things. Other than bundling all the similar messages, it will also help you to snooze emails and set reminders and other important activities.

Blue Mail

It is a universal email client. It has been designed in a beautiful manner and is a great choice with its amazing interface. It also supports a lot of other mails like Yahoo, Alto, Outlook, Hotmail, AOL, and various others. For Android, it is one of the best that you can use. Custom mail rules can also be set up with the help of this app. It can be used on your Android smartphone and it is one of the oldest email clients. You can manage all with just one click.

Apart from these, there are many other apps too like Email by Edison, My Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Email TypeApp, Newton Mail, Proton Mail, Aqua Mail, MailDroid, Boxer, Nine-Email and Calendar and various others too which are also very helpful.