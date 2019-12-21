ENGLISH

    These 5 Android Apps To Try For Scrolling Screenshots

    When you hold together the Volume Up button and the home button or holding the Volume Up button as well as the volume down button, you can easily take a screenshot in an android smartphone. This default screenshot process can not help in taking the screenshot of the scrolling web pages but can be sufficient when you wish to take the screenshot of any web page or screen. A scrolling screenshot is useful when you take the entire web page but not breaking in the middle. The entire thread or the entire chat can be taken as a whole when you take a scrolling screenshot.

    Although in Google play store you can find various apps that help you to take multiple screenshots. But it's a very long process. So it's better to go for the Android apps that will help you to take the scrolling screenshots at one go itself. If your phone has the inbuilt tool Smart Capture, as is there in Samsung and Huawei, then you don't need any third-party app, but if you don't have it, then it's better to install it.

    StitchCraft app

    This android app is for free and it will allow you to capture a screenshot. It is not an automated process but you can take long screenshots with the help of this app. You can capture the web pages individually and then make it a long screenshot by stitching it. You can also select the images by using the automatic stitching processor and create a long screenshot.

    LongShot

    It is a great screenshot taking app in Android. You can merge multiple screenshots with the help of longShot which also has a stitching tool. Multiple screenshots can also be captured as it has a floating tool which helps them to capture it in quick succession. The entire web pages can be captured only if you scroll to the bottom.

    You can edit the screenshots with the help of this lightweight android app. Not only can you create a long screenshot but also stitch several screenshots with the help of this app. The image can be directly uploaded to the URL of the imgur.com.

    ScreenMaster App

    It is a free app that will help you to capture the screen on your smartphone. It is lightweight and has a floating button which is on every screen. Screenshots can be captured in quick succession with the help of this app. The photos can also be stitched together so that the scrolling screenshot can be made. It is a great android app for scrolling screenshots.

    Web Scroll Capture

    It is a free screenshot taking app. It is available on google play store and is relatively new. It is very useful to take screenshots of the web pages and does not work properly with third-party apps. You can save the pages in the PDF format or in the form of images. But you cannot capture the screenshots of the social networking apps or instant messaging.

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
