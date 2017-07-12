These Apps can turn your smartphone into a wireless webcam

Your PC or laptop might have a webcam that you may not like due to its quality. However, if you are discouraged about it, we would say not to.

Because there are apps available to make your old smartphone or current smartphone into a webcam for Skype calls, and other video conferencing. While some of these apps may work only on Wi-Fi, some others will work with Bluetooth connection. So let's check out the apps now.

IP Webcam This is one such app that can turn your smartphone into a webcam so easily. You can install free of charge and can be viewed on any platform with VLC player or web browser. You can also stream video inside WiFi network without internet access. While this is not it, you can also use this app with tinyCam Monitor on another android device or with third-party MJPG software, including video surveillance software, security monitors, and most audio players. SmartCam App: Yet another app that has the ability to turn your smartphone into a webcam. This app can work with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You need to download both the mobile app and desktop app before connecting to WiFi or Bluetooth. WO Webcam Lite: This is a free app and it provides video streaming for messengers like Skype and other apps. Moreover, it can also be used as a recording tool as well. Users can connect the app with device either, Wi-Fi, USB or Bluetooth. EpocCam This is yet another Android app that can turn your Smartphone into a webcam. This is compatible with Mac OS X allows you to stream video with Skype, Hangouts, Facebook and other apps. You can use this as a baby monitor, spycam, security camera, surveillance camera. Movino This app can be used on your phone if you are streaming video in Mac OS X. This app is free and it can be tweaked according to the user preference.