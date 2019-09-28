These Apps Will Capture Photos Of Intruders Checking Your Android Device

When your phone gets stolen, the thief will always try their best so that they can break the password lock. When you understand that someone is actually trying to break your phone lock, you can use some of the apps that are available on Google Play Store. The front-facing camera can be used so that you get the picture of the person when he is mistyping a password on your phone.

When you are starting using the app, you will have to set it as a Device admin. For that go to Settings, Then Security and location, Advanced, then Device Admin Apps and that way you can give permission to the new apps. They are best to capture the picture of the person who is trying to unlock your phone.

Lockwatch:

It is a great app which will help you to capture the picture of the person who is trying to unlock your phone with the incorrect password. The user interface of this app looks well organized and clean. Here you will get the Send alert email option. The rest of the things will be done by the app itself. The unlock attempts can be adjusted by you, by one, two or three. When Lockwatch will catch someone by getting an alert on your email. It will be having the picture of that person who is intruding.

Third Eye:

It is quite similar to that of Lock watch. But instead of sending you an alert on the email, it will automatically save the picture of the intruder on the Gallery of the phone itself. It is user-friendly. You will have to enable Intruder Detection. With the help of Third Eye, you can set the number of unlock attempts. You can even hide the picture of the intruder from the Gallery if you don't want it.

Crookcatcher:

It has a dark mode option and a great user interface. It is a great app with the help of which you can capture the picture of the person intruding your phone. To can set the unlock attempt till 5. It does not save the images to the Gallery but instead saves it on the app itself. You need to check the Photos tab for it.

Hidden Eye:

It is quite a new app which helps to take an intruder selfie. It is similar to the other apps and saves the photograph of the intruder on the Gallery of the phone. Since it is new, it has certain bugs too. At times it fails to capture the picture. Intruder selfie is another app which is also quite similar but you can hide the intruder selfie from the gallery of the phone.