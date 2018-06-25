Three apps to record your Android phone's screen

DU Recorder

This app is free and lets you record high-quality videos in a smooth manner. It is packed with a plethora of features apart from screen capturing. You can skillfully edit the videos as well. The app is devoid of ads and records in two ways: A pop-up window and through the notification bar. The settings page allows you to change video resolution and quality, record audio, and choose the save location. Options such as gesture control let you begin recording by shaking the phone. You can also record the video as a GIF. The video editor is great and runs smoothly with easy editing tools.

AZ Screen Recorder – No Root:

Another free app with brilliant features. It has no time limit on recording and supports HD and FullHD. With AZ, one can use the mic to record themselves while taking the screencast videos. It's superbly handy as well since you can pause it and resume later. The Overlay front camera lets you record your face along with the video. If you're making tutorial videos, you can use the option to draw on the screen and emphasize or mark something important. Some features can also be purchased through the app, like the Overlay camera.

Screen Recorder – Free No Ads:

Remarkably straightforward with no intrusive ads, Screen Recorder is the third pick. It's a very simple app and has no in-app purchases. As with the above choices, the app uses a pop-up window, which first needs permission from the Android devices. Once you've launched it, a toolbar floats on the bottom of the screen.

A countdown timer is available to stop when you need to, otherwise, the recording can be stopped simply by shutting the display off. Therefore, you can start the recording after you've launched the app and turn off the screen when you want to.

You can trim the video, but that's about it. Since the app doesn't come with editing features, it's straight to the point. You can also draw while recording. This app comes with an interesting quirk called Game Launcher that launches a game along with the recording overlay. This can be extended to any app and not just games.