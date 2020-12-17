Top 10 Most Popular Apps In 2020

Even the usage of digital payment applications such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe have skyrocketed. On the other hand, the entertainment apps including short video sharing app, social media apps have also gained lots of popularity. Without further ado, here we are enlisting the 10 most popular apps in 2020 and we are relatively familiar with most of these applications.

TikTok

TikTok is a popular Chinese short video sharing app owned by ByteDance and after merging with musical.ly in August 2018 the number of users further increased. The app has benefited surged in popularity globally especially during the lockdown period. The app keeps us engaged with entertainment and it was also a way of earning for many people in India. Though the app is now banned in several countries including India, it has also topped the list of most downloaded apps in 2020.

Instagram

Instagram is another popular photo-sharing app, owned by Facebook. Instagram is now on top of all social media platforms, beating Facebook and Twitter. In addition to entertainment, it is the first choice for content creators to showcase their talent. Instagram is one of the platforms which help you to promote your brand or business. Also, the app has introduced a slew of features on its platform this year.

Instagram Reels is one of these that launch as a rival to TikTok and it has witnessed immense popularity after banning of TikTok which allow users to share video, songs on the platform.

Zoom

Zoom is now one of the most used apps and its demand has increased significantly in the past 6 months. To prevent the Coronavirus and maintain social distance around the world, the official work, study everything is now dependent on this Zoom. As of April 2020, Zoom had surpassed over 300 million daily participants.

WhatsApp

As of July 2020, WhatsApp has topped the list as the most popular global mobile messaging app of 2020 with a whopping over 2 billion downloads. Although many are not active users on Facebook, Instagram, everyone is familiar with WhatsApp. Greeting your close on any occasion or share emergency docks, with everything, WhatsApp has now become credible to people.

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription-based over the top (OTT) content platform where you can watch movies, series, and more. Netflix has topped the list of video streaming platforms and the number of users has increased significantly especially due to the pandemic. As of April 2020, Netflix had over 183 million paid users worldwide.

Facebook

Facebook offers users an easy way to connect with people worldwide. Due to the lockdown business has also become online-based and you can now sell your products directly through Facebook live.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the most used apps in 2020 in addition to giving us a variety of services it also offers users to grow their business via its 'Amazon Seller'. Amazon Prime video, which is an alternative to Netflix, is also a popular video streaming platform worldwide. Besides, ‘Amazon Pantry' also helps us to provide groceries, household products easily.

Google Meet

The alternative to Zoom, Google Meet is also the world's leading on-demand video conferencing app. It has also witnessed lots of popularity due to the pandemic as everything has shifted to home.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is a popular messaging app alternative to WhatsApp, Instagram that has also a large user base around the world. Also, Facebook has recently introduced some new features including vanish mode, watch together, chat theme on its Messenger.

YouTube

YouTube is the second-most visited platform in the world and favourite video-sharing platform for all content creators which helps to showcases their talent to the world. In addition to the above apps, there are many more mobile applications such as food service apps, cabs that have made our daily lives easier.