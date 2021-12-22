Just In
Top 10 Most Watched YouTube Videos In India: Have You Watched Them Yet?
YouTube, undoubtedly, is one of the most popular Google apps in India. Be it how-to videos or music videos, YouTube has everything available on it. Every year, the Google-owned app releases a list of most watched YouTube videos. It also includes top creators, most liked videos, and so on. Here are some of the most watched YouTube videos in India in 2021.
Here, the most watched YouTube videos in India in 2021 include the music video Lut Gaye starring Emran Hashmi. The list also includes a short movie called Zombie: The Living Dead, which falls in the horror-comedy genre. Apart from these, YouTube has also released the most liked video of YouTube, which is YALGAAR - CARRYMINATI X Wily Frenzy with over 15 million views. Here's the list of the top 10 most watched YouTube videos in India.
Emraan Hashmi’s Lut Gaye
Grabbing the first spot was Emraan Hashmi's music video - Lut Gaye was sung by Jubin Nautyal. The song is in Hindi and has recorded the most watched YouTube video in India in 2021. To note, Emran Hashmi plays a Mumbai cop in the music video along with Yukti Thareja, who plays a bride.
Zombie: The Living Dead
Next up, we have the Zombie: The Living Dead. This is a short movie that spans 40 minutes, falling in the horror-comedy genre. The video was created by Round2Hell and has secured a position among the top 10 most watched videos on YouTube in India. The story revolves around a doctor's experiment that goes wrong and the living turn into zombies.
Badshah’s Paani Paani
Joining the list of top 10 most watched YouTube videos in India in 2021 include Paani Paani. This is another Hindi music video by popular artist Badshah. Paani Paani's music video also includes Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in it. Plus, artist Aastha Gill is also part of the music score, making it one of the most popular YouTube releases of this year.
Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Saiyaan Ji
That's not. The top 10 most watched YouTube videos in India in 2021 also include Yo Yo Honey Singh's music video. Saiyaan Ji was ranked among the popular YouTube videos in India, which also starred artist Neha Kakkar. Like Paani Paani, Saiyaan Ji is one of the most watched and popular Hindi videos on YouTube for this year.
Raataan Lambiyan
Additionally, Raataan Lambiyan joined the list of most watched YouTube videos. This song comes from the Bollywood movie Shershaah, starring actors Siddarth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. As a romantic ballad, this song is among the most rated and popular tracks on YouTube. Moreover, the track was also among the most listened to on other platforms like Spotify.
B Praak’s Baarish Ki Jaaye
Continuing with the list of top 10 most watched YouTube videos in India, we have the music video Baarish Ki Jaaye. Coming from artist B Praak, this music video stars actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma. Interestingly, Baarish Ki Jaaye has recorded 480 million views.
Free Fire World Series Final
Apart from music videos, YouTube has also recorded the most watched gaming videos. Here, Free Fire World Series Final, spanning over five hours, has entered the list of top 10 most watched YouTube videos in India. Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games. Hence, being on the list of most watched YouTube videos doesn't come as surprise!
TVF’s Aspirants’ UPSC - Optional Mein Kya Hai
That's not all. Indians have also liked and viewed TVF's Aspirants' videos. Here, "UPSC - Optional Mein Kya Hai" episode 1 is among the top 10 most watched YouTube videos in India in 2021. To note TVF expands to The Viral Fever. As the name suggests, a lot of aspirants have checked out their channel, making it immensely popular.
The Land of Bigg Boss
Coming to comedy and funny videos, we have The Land of Big Boss among the most watched YouTube videos in India in 2021. This video was created by Ajay Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati. To note, this channel has several videos and it was ranked the most popular in the comedy genre.
The Mummy Returns
Interestingly, The Mummy Returns video by creator Ashish Chanchalani was among the most trending YouTube videos of 2021. This funny video is also part of the most watched YouTube videos in India in 2021.
As one can see, Bollywood music videos, gaming, comedy, and so on were among the most watched YouTube videos in India in 2021. As a special mention, several children's rhymes and videos were also part of the most viewed list, including the popular ChuChu TV channel.
