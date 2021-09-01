Top 10 Sites To Watch Movies Online For Free: Popcornflix, Tubi, Crackle, and More Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Everyone loves watching movies, and it's even better if you're watching them for free. While Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming sites offer some amazing content, it often comes at a price. What if we told you, you could watch a lot of movies online for free? Yes, several platforms are letting you watch movies online for free. We've listed a few here:

Watch Movies For Free On YouTube

The first and foremost is YouTube. YouTube is an app that comes in-built on Android apps today and lets you watch a lot of videos. You simply need to head over to the Movies & Shows section on the app to access tons of movies for free. However, do bear in mind that it's hard to find every movie for free, but it's still worth a try as it's already available on your phone!

Watch Movies For Free On IMDB TV

IMDB is a platform that's quite popular when you're searching for in-depth detail of a movie or a tv show. Did you know there's also IMDB TV where you can watch movies online for free? This database platform offers an uncluttered video player where you can watch loads of free TV shows and movies. Do bear in mind that you'll need a user account, which you can create for free.

Watch Movies For Free On Tubi

Joining the list is Tubi. This online platform lets you watch movies and TV shows for free. However, ads are popping up throughout the movie, which could be quite a hindrance. But if you like the traditional experience of watching a movie on a TV, Tubi is the right platform for you as it's absolutely free.

Watch Movies For Free On Popcornflix

Popcornflix is the platform you must check out if you're looking for movies to watch online for free. You can movies under comedy, romance, horror, action, and even documentary movies on Popcornflix. Additionally, you can even find a dedicated movie streaming tab for kids only. Simply put, Popcornflix is a great site for free movies.

Watch Movies For Free On Crackle

Crackle is another great website to check out for free movies online. One can find a wide variety of movies that play at a good quality. Plus, Crackle offers a mobile app so you can even watch free movies on your phone. Moreover, Crackle also keeps updating its movie listing, giving you a chance to watch some of the latest movies in town.

Watch Movies For Free On Vudu

Vudu is a platform you need to check out if you're looking for high-quality and high-resolution movies. This platform offers a diverse range of movies for free that can be watched online. Just like YouTube, Vudu also doesn't offer all movies for free. Plus, you will need to sign in with an account to watch movies for free online.

Watch Movies For Free On Yidio

Yidio is another platform to watch movies online for free. You can even watch TV shows on Yidio, making it one of the best streaming platforms for free. However, there are several ads on the platform and you might even be redirected to another website to watch a movie or a TV show.

Watch Movies For Free On Roku Channel

Another great website to watch movies online for free is the Roku Channel. Several top and popular movies are available for free on the Roku Channel. That said, the Roku Channel might not really work in some countries. Luckily, the Roku Channel runs smoothly in India.

Watch Movies For Free On Kanopy

If you're looking for a site to watch movies online for free, Kanopy could be the right choice for you. You get a diverse and wide range of movies choice with thousands of free movies. Luckily, there aren't many ads on Kanopy, but you'll need a supported library card to watch free movies.

Bonus: Internet Archive Movie Archive

The aforementioned are the 10 top websites to watch movies online for free. We have a bonus for you, which is the Internet Archive Movie Archive. This website is mostly dedicated to age-old movies that could be hard to find on other channels. If you're looking for old movies to watch, the Internet Archive Movie Archive is the right one for you!

