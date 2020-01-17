ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top 5 Apple Mail Alternatives For iPhone

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    iPhones, although a powerhouse that users swear by, has its own share of shortcomings. A few of the stock apps on the iPhone have been a bit underwhelming. Apple Mail is one of these apps that hasn't managed to impress a lot of users. Despite Apple's attempts at improving the app, it hasn't quite managed to catch up to the third-party options for mail that are available. The five best alternatives available for mail on iPhones, their advantages, disadvantages, price and key features that gives them that edge which make them worth picking over the stock mail app have been discussed and listed below:

    Microsoft Outlook
     

    Microsoft Outlook

    Beautifully designed with smooth animations, the app is a must for anyone who relies on Calendar and mail. It supports a majority of the email providers out there and the dark theme is the icing on the cake. In addition to the in-built calendar option that allows you to integrate with Facebook, meetup and Evernote, there is another feature named Focused Inbox that allows you filters out irrelevant mails and gives you just what you need.

    Gmail

    Gmail

    Gmail for iOS has undergone a design makeover that is consistent with the Material Theme 2.0 guidelines. The menus and sections have rounded corners. You can use the hamburger menu to switch profiles or swipe up/down on the profile icon in the search bar. The AI brain works with Gmail to give you Smart Reply and Smart Compose.

    Edison Mail

    Edison Mail

    Edison Mail has the best of both worlds with the right balance of form and function. Similar to Outlook, Edison Mail offers a Focused Inbox. The beautiful interface has all the main options hidden in a hamburger menu on the side. You can block a sender by just tapping the block button on the side. It also allows you to unsubscribe from unnecessary mails with the tap of a button. Other options that are available in the app includes the snooze email function, Face ID protection, email signature and more.

    Spark Mail
     

    Spark Mail

    Spark Mail is one of the best mail apps out there. One of the key features of Spark Mail is its Smart Inbox option which allows filters alerts, reminders, pinned emails, newsletters and read emails in list view. Toggle it off and the app will display the mails in normal view. As an added bonus, it also comes with calendar integration.

    Airmail

    Airmail

    Airmail has the tools that every power user needs. You can tap the bottom menus to get to the relevant emails or you can use the traditional way and go through the hamburger menu. You can use the paid version which will allow you to unlock functions such as snooze mail, send later, themes, agenda integration and more. The app will allow you to block, mute and snooze a particular sender. You can also create an email pdf, add an email to a task, apply a label, move an email to VIP section, to easy access and more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple iPhone news features
    Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue