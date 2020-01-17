Top 5 Apple Mail Alternatives For iPhone

Microsoft Outlook

Beautifully designed with smooth animations, the app is a must for anyone who relies on Calendar and mail. It supports a majority of the email providers out there and the dark theme is the icing on the cake. In addition to the in-built calendar option that allows you to integrate with Facebook, meetup and Evernote, there is another feature named Focused Inbox that allows you filters out irrelevant mails and gives you just what you need.

Gmail

Gmail for iOS has undergone a design makeover that is consistent with the Material Theme 2.0 guidelines. The menus and sections have rounded corners. You can use the hamburger menu to switch profiles or swipe up/down on the profile icon in the search bar. The AI brain works with Gmail to give you Smart Reply and Smart Compose.

Edison Mail

Edison Mail has the best of both worlds with the right balance of form and function. Similar to Outlook, Edison Mail offers a Focused Inbox. The beautiful interface has all the main options hidden in a hamburger menu on the side. You can block a sender by just tapping the block button on the side. It also allows you to unsubscribe from unnecessary mails with the tap of a button. Other options that are available in the app includes the snooze email function, Face ID protection, email signature and more.

Spark Mail

Spark Mail is one of the best mail apps out there. One of the key features of Spark Mail is its Smart Inbox option which allows filters alerts, reminders, pinned emails, newsletters and read emails in list view. Toggle it off and the app will display the mails in normal view. As an added bonus, it also comes with calendar integration.

Airmail

Airmail has the tools that every power user needs. You can tap the bottom menus to get to the relevant emails or you can use the traditional way and go through the hamburger menu. You can use the paid version which will allow you to unlock functions such as snooze mail, send later, themes, agenda integration and more. The app will allow you to block, mute and snooze a particular sender. You can also create an email pdf, add an email to a task, apply a label, move an email to VIP section, to easy access and more.