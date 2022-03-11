Top 5 Wordle Alternatives You Should Try For Free Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The popularity of the Wordle game is rising exponentially and is the latest sensation that has become a routine in many people's lives. The Worlde format of the game makes it highly competitive and fun on a global scale. The whole world gets a puzzle and six attempts to solve it on a daily basis.

This format also lets you get a maximum playtime of 10 to 30 minutes each day, depending on how slow or fast you can go. Once done, you need to wait for another 24 hours for the other puzzle. If you want more games similar to Wordle, then we have curated a list of the top five Wordle alternatives. Check out these alternatives you can play from here.

Absurdle

Absurdle, which is known as the 'evil twin of Wordle', is a game that you will either instantly love or hate. Unlike Wordle, the aim of this game is to find a secret word picked by the AI. In the game, the AI begins with over 2,000 secret words and each time you guess a word, it reduces the words with those alphabets to provide some clues. You should aim to chase the AI in a corner so that there is only a possible answer left. There are no limited chances but the faster you do, it will be better.

Wordle Cup

The Wordle Cup is a tournament-style game that has different scoresheets and timed rounds. You can either take part in public games or create your own rooms to play with your friends. It is a timed event where you are playing against other participants. It is the only way to find the word with the minimum attempts. There are more words coming soon so that you can keep trying as much as you want.

Quordle

Quordle is four times more difficult than Wordle. It is the third game in the list of alternatives and you can get to play four games at the same time while attempting to guess the correct word. Each guess applies to all four puzzles and the final game is to figure out the right words to find the secret words. You have a maximum of nine attempts to do the same.

Lordle of the Rings

Another Wordle alternative to consider is Lordle of the Rings. While it is a fandom spinoff the regular game, it is fun to play. The game uses the whole text from the series of books that were written by J.R.R. Tolkien. It has all the middle Earth-specific vocabulary. If you are a fan of this series, then you can play this game and make it successful.

Nerdle

If you prefer playing over words, then you should try the Nerdle game that is made just for you. This is the final one in the list of Wordle alternatives, which replaces words with symbols and numbers. The 8-character long equation has two rules and the equation must stand true. For instance, 40+10=80 is not true and will not be accepted. If solving maths problems is your special skill, then it is a good try.

