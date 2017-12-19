Top and exciting Alexa skills to bring in Christmas cheer

It's that time of the year when the child in us jumps at the idea of getting a gift from Santa Claus. Christmas carols are all the music that we want to listen to and plum cakes and puddings are all that we want to feast on. Christmas vibes are in the air and everyone snuggles into the warmth of festivities.

Having said that, how about adding to the Christmas cheer this time by exploring these exciting Alexa skills on your Amazon Echo device. We have listed some of them so that you and your friends or family can have more fun this Christmas.

Check them out below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Be Kind, Be Merry with Alexa Christmas is more about giving than anything else...isn't it? Look no further than the Christmas Kindness skill on Alexa if you need a nudge or ideas that you can practice this holiday season. Just say "Alexa, I want to be kind on Christmas" or "Alexa, I need ideas for Christmas" or "Alexa, Ask Christmas Kindness for an idea" and Alexa will provide a unique idea about how to integrate kindness into your daily life and spread the Christmas cheer! Add a Pinch of Humour to your Christmas Celebrations A little humor helps add more joy to the holiday season. Explore the Christmas Jokes skill on Alexa and let her tickle your funny bone. Alexa can tell you a variety of Christmas related jokes. Just say "Alexa, tell me a Christmas joke" or "Alexa, open Christmas Jokes" or "Alexa, ask Christmas Jokes for a joke" and get in a jovial mood. Get your Christmas Facts Right How about flaunting off your new friend Alexa at this year's Christmas party and have her entertain guests with some cool and interesting facts about the festival? The Christmas Facts skill is loaded with over 200 often unknown Christmas Facts, making the skill both festive and educational. Just say "Alexa, tell me a Christmas fact" or "Alexa, give me a Christmas fact" or "Alexa, open Christmas facts." Clock in the Festive Cheer with Christmas Music What's better than bringing in the spirit of Christmas through music? Some heart-warming, melodious carols playing softly in the background add-on to the overall Christmas fervor. Groove to the tunes of Christmas songs and carols while you decorate the Christmas tree or bake a cake for your loved ones. Just say "Alexa, play Christmas music" or "Alexa, play Christmas songs" or "Alexa, play Christmas carols." Light up the Christmas Tree with your Voice Lights play an indispensable role in setting the mood for all the Christmas fun and frolic. Why scramble around to turn the lights on and off when you can control them with voice? Just plug any strand of lights into an Alexa-compatible smart plug and get ready to play with them without lifting a finger! Amazon.in currently sells smart plugs from Oakter, D-Link, and TP-Link. Now you just have to say, "Alexa, turn the Christmas tree lights on" and compliment the celebration. Explore Alexa’s Personality with these Fun Questions Another fun thing that you can do with Alexa in the days leading to Christmas is, ask her interesting questions and explore her personality. It turns out Alexa has a distinct festive spirit. Just ask "Alexa, do you celebrate Christmas?" or "Alexa, what do you want for Christmas?" or "Alexa, do you believe in Santa Claus?" or "Alexa, can you sing a Christmas song?" or "Alexa, can you sing Jingle Bells? and unleash her magic. Besides, if you want to make this Christmas a special one for your family and friends you can always get the Echo Dot, Echo, or Echo Plus and spread the joy.