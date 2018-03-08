Top rated smartphones Games You Should Play

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans has always been a popular strategic game among smartphone users. Well in this game you basically have to build a village that includes all the things required by your warring tribe, such as a town hall, a gold mine and an army camp.

You will beed to upgrade your village and unlock more building types, which eventually allows you to take over the Clan Castle. You will also have to upgrade your barracks and forge allegiances with other players. The game allows you to enter battles. In order to survive you will have to continually evolve your attack and defence, and carefully consider your decisions.

Minecraft

Well another popular game among the users. This is basically a mobile version of the original Minecraft game played on PCs, laptops and consoles. However this is a game that will appeal to all mostly kids and it will keep you entertained.

Minecraft is a construction sim with endless possibilities - if you can think of something you can build it. While there is an element of fun, the game is also creative and educational.

Sudoku

Sudoku (originally called Number Place) is a logic-based, combinatorial number-placement puzzle. The objective is to fill a 9x9 grid with digits so that each column, each row, and each of the nine 3x3 sub-grids that compose the grid contains all of the digits from 1 to 9.

Ludo King

Ludo game has stayed popular throughout the ages, varying only a little in its game structure. This persevering game is now available for you to play in an all new modernized format, i.e. as a video game application.

As such, Ludo King is board game played between friends, family and kids. This game is a cross platform game that supports desktop, Android and iOS platform at same time in online multiplayer mode.

Asphalt Xtreme and Asphalt 8: Airborne

If you like racing games then Asphalt Xtreme and Asphalt 8: Airborne are two of the top games that you can check out. They are developed by Gameloft. The former is an offroad style racer with a variety of tracks, online multiplayer, and various vehicles that you can unlock. Asphalt 8: Airborne is an older game, but has huge content for you to play through. These are both best racing games considering their free price tag. They provide great experiences.

Minos Starfighter VR

You might need a VR headset to enjoy the game fully. But it is one of the top games if you want something different from a normal handheld gaming. Minos Starfighter VR has been a popular VR game since the VR trend started in the mobile space. It' is basically a space shooter game that puts you in the cockpit as you take on various bad guys in outer space fights. As you progress you'll have access to ship upgrades, scoreboards, hardware controller support, and some of the best graphics of any of the VR games out there.

Shadow Fight 3

Love some action and you want to take on another player in a combat then Shadow Fight 3 is definitely the game to download. This game brings the fighting genre to a whole new technological level. Colorful graphics, smooth animations, realistic physics and effects create a picture of a living and breathing world. It is a story-driven game and offers you unique fighting styles to choose from.

Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia

Doodle Army 2 Mini Militia aka DA2, is based on the original stickman shooter Doodle Army and was created based on player feedback and suggestions. The game features explosive online and local multiplayer warfare.

The game offers intuitive dual stick shooting controls and open maps. You can play team based battles in this fun cartoon themed cross between Soldat and Halo. Experience intense multiplayer combat with up to 6 players online or 12 using wi-fi. There are a lots of modes and you can shoot a multitude of weapon types including the sniper, shotgun and flamethrower.

Your less than 4GB Android smartphone cannot handle these games!

Subway Surfers

This is one of the most common games that you see among smatphone users. Subway Surfers is an endless runner mobile game co-developed by Kiloo and SYBO Games, private companies based in Denmark. It is available on Android, iOS, Kindle, and Windows Phone platforms.

Well, in this game you basically have to dodge oncoming hurdles and trains and you have to do it as fast as you can. The game offers colorful and vivid HD graphics, lightning fast swipe acrobatics, and you can challenge and help your friends.

Leo's Fortune

It is another award-winning adventure game, but you have to some premium for this game. However, it does provide great fun with a smooth gameplay and graphics are beyond extraordinary. It will be one of the epic adventure game you will ever play.

HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia has swept the internet over the past few months. The game wchih is basically in a quiz format gives you a chance to win actual money. Twice a day, every day, you can enter the competition and answer trivia questions, and if you answer enough correctly, you could win money.

Pro Evolution Soccer

If you are a football fan then Pro Evolution Soccer has long been a staple game that you can check out. The game which has traditionally been played on the PlayStation and PC, has now been made available on mobile as well - with great results. The game is free and you could enjoy a good match.

Mordern Combat 5

This game is developed by Gameloft and is one of the top one-person shooter game.The game has basically raised the bar for first person shooter games with its great graphics, high-powered guns and intense online multiplayer action. Well, you have to shoot your way through one dire situation after another to save the world as you launch an attack against a lunatic's apocalyptic plan.

War Wings

If you've had your fill of puzzle games, endless runners, shoot ‘em ups and racing games, how about some on air dogfighting. War Wings from MiniClip is a game that lets you fly an aeroplane amd compete against players worldwide as you take to the skies to bring down your enemies or simply mess around performing stunts.