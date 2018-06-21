ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Top three free Yoga apps for your smartphone to use on International Yoga Day

Three feature rich and free Yoga apps for your Android smartphones.

By:

Related Articles

    Yoga is getting famous all over the world. It is one of the oldest ways of exercising for your mind and body. The term was originally coined by Hindus for the simple meditation and bodily postures. The Yoga was originated from India in the vedia period (1700-500 BCE).

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue