What Is Signal Messaging Application; How To Download Features

WhatsApp has been the most favored instant messaging platform available for smartphones nowadays. The app's user base has been increasing ever since its arrival. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this messaging service has found its way to every second available smartphone. It's the end-to-end encryption that makes using this application safely.

Recently, the company announced a new set of privacy policy where it states that the user's personal data will be shared with the parent company, i.e Facebook. The rising concern amongst the users is easily visible on social media platforms. Masses have already started looking for alternatives. The app that is grabbing all the attention is the Signal Private messaging app.

With known personalities like Elon Musk asking users to shift to Signal instead of WhatsApp, masses have started considering the same. The Signal Messaging application is available for download on Android smartphones.

What Is Signal Messaging Application And How To Download?

The Signal Messaging application is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Similar to WhatsApp it also uses end-to-end encryption for messaging making it as secure as WhatsApp. The app also allows the transfer of other data including videos and images. You can also make voice calls using this application.

The stable version of the application was released back in December 2020. To download the application, you can head to Google Play Store. It weighs around 36MB in size. The app is already shining with 4.5 stars on the Play Store and is downloaded over 10 million times.

The registration is similar to other platforms. Once you complete the installation, you need to enter your mobile number following which you will receive an OTP for registration. Complete your profile and you are good to go.

