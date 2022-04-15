Just In
WhatsApp Announces Communities And Four New Powerful Features
Facebook's instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced five new features. These include- Communities to enable better group communication, up to 2GB of file-sharing support, Emoji reactions, Larger voice calls and an Admin delete feature to offer better control of communication in groups. Besides, several improvements are planned for groups to reduce overload in larger chats.
The new features to WhatsApp groups will be rolled out in the coming weeks for testing even before Communities are ready. Check out all the new features coming to your favorite messaging application on Android and iOS.
WhatsApp Communities
Starting with Communities, the new feature will facilitate better group communication. "Communities will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them, wrote WhatsApp in an official blog post.
As part of Communities, admins will get nifty tools, including the ability to send out announcements to everyone and the ability to control which groups can be included. Communities could prove useful to organizations that rely on WhatsApp to communicate securely and get things done. Notably, Communities are going to be inherently private and the chats will be end-to-end encrypted.
WhatsApp Reactions
New 'Emoji Reactions' are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages.
Admin Delete
WhatsApp is also adding a powerful new tool for Group admins to enable better group communications. With 'Admin Delete', group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone's chats. This should come in handy for friends and family groups for a smooth flow of information.
Better File Sharing
Bigger file-sharing support is finally coming to WhatsApp. The instant messaging app will soon support file sharing to up to 2 gigabytes for better group collaboration. Be it large video files, ZIP files or music videos, you will no more be restricted to just 100MB size.
Larger Voice Calls
Lastly, WhatsApp is also introducing better voice calling support for group calls. The new one-tap voice calling feature will connect up to 32 people with a new user interface and utility features.
Images- WhatsApp
