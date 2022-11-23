WhatsApp Testing ‘Calls’ Tab For Desktop: App To Offer Calling From PCs? Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

WhatsApp app, for desktops and laptops, could soon get a calling function. The instant messaging platform is testing a new "Calls" tab in the beta version of its app for Windows OS. The tab could propel WhatsApp into the category of Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and other collaboration platforms. Let's look at the new WhatsApp feature being tested, and its possibilities.

WhatsApp Beta App Gets "Calls" Tab

WhatsApp has been actively testing and deploying new features and functions for its mobile and desktop users. It appears the instant messaging service is trying to evolve into a multimedia collaboration platform with messaging and calling.

WhatsApp has introduced a new "Calls" tab for desktop and laptop users via a beta version of the app. The user interface strongly suggests the service could soon support voice and video calls on its desktop app as well.

In its current form, the Calls tab appears in a sidebar. However, the tab could soon shift between the chat and status windows. The Calls tab in the smartphone app is currently situated at the top. It seems WhatsApp could place the Calls tab in a similar position within the desktop app.

How Will WhatsApp Desktop Calling Work?

The latest beta version of WhatsApp has slightly tweaked the sidebar layout. The sidebar had tabs for the chat windows and disappearing status updates. The updated beta version has an additional Calls tab, denoted by a call button.

Clicking on the Calls tab opens a drop-down page that displays the call history of a user. Needless to say, the desktop app obtains this information from the iPhone or Android on which the primary WhatsApp app is installed.

There's a search bar located at the top of the Calls tab, which shows 'Search or start a new call'. This suggests WhatsApp may soon allow users to make voice calls from their desktop apps as well. Needless to mention, a desktop PC will need to have a webcam and microphone to make any voice and video calls.

WhatsApp has over 2 billion users around the world. The service is actively used by more than 400 million users in India. If WhatsApp starts offering voice and video calls in its desktop app, users may not head over to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or other platforms.

