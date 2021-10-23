Just In
- 17 min ago NASA Uncrewed Artemis 1 Moon Mission To Liftoff In February 2022: All You Need To Know
- 14 hrs ago Redmi Note 11 Series Official Teaser Confirms 120Hz AMOLED Display; Pricing Details Also Leaked
- 14 hrs ago How To Send Stickers Via WhatsApp Payments
- 15 hrs ago How To Track A Phone? Simple Steps For Phone Tracking
Don't Miss
- Movies Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya In, Bigg Boss 15 Out Of Top 10; Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop
- News Centre asks states to ensure upcoming festivals celebrated with 'utmost precautions'
- Finance 2 Important Updates By CBIC For GST Taxpayers
- Lifestyle Karwa Chauth 2021: Rubina Dilaik, Raveena Tandon, And Other Divas In Their Gorgeous Ethnic Suits
- Sports World 200m bronze medallist Quinonez dead aged 32 after reported shooting
- Travel Himachal Pradesh's Best Winter Destinations
- Education ICSE, ISC Board Exams Revised Datesheet 2021-22 Released By CISCE, Check Time Table Here
- Automobiles Dual-Tone Colours For TVS Radeon Launched Ahead Of Festive Season; Priced Slightly Higher
WhatsApp Tips & Tricks; How To Check If Someone Has Blocked You On WhatsApp
WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging apps which is bringing new features continuously. Features of the instant messaging app include voice messaging, location sharing, WhatsApp Pay, and so on. Besides, WhatsApp has also the ability to delete erroneous messages and you can also block someone whom you don't like.
The instant messaging app doesn't have any in-built feature that will directly let you know if you have been blocked by someone. However, there are some indicators on WhatsApp which will help you to understand that someone has blocked you.
How To Block On WhatsApp
Before knowing if you have been blocked by someone on WhatsApp, you must know how to block someone whom you don't like. Follow these steps to block someone on WhatsApp.
Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head over to the three dots icons.
Step 2: Now, click on the settings > accounts > privacy > blocked contacts.
Step 3: Then tap the 'Add' option and select the contact to whom you want to block.
Besides, there is a simple process to block. Just head over particular contact > three dot icons > more > block. Now, if you are one of them who wants to know how to find out if you have been blocked on WhatsApp, let's dig into the details.
Check Last Seen, Profile Photo & Status
If you suspect someone who has blocked you, open the chat of that particular contact and check their last seen and status. If it does not show, then he/she has blocked you. However, this does not prove totally that he/she has blocked you, since many times we hide our profile photo, status, and the last seen.
Check Blue Tick On Message
Another indication to know if someone has blocked you, you can simply text the suspect person and check if the message is delivered and a blue tick comes or not. However, it does not confirm that the suspect person has blocked you because many people turn off their read receipt.
Call The Suspected Person
You can also check by giving a WhatsApp call to the suspect person. If the call is not connected then you have been blocked.
Create WhatsApp Group With Suspect Person
The aforementioned processes may not give you confirmation that someone has blocked you. However, if you try to create a WhatsApp group or add the suspect person to any WhatsApp group, you will be failed and that means you are indeed blocked by that person.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800