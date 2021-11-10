Have Trouble In Watching YouTube On Android? Check Out Easy Fixes Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

YouTube is the largest video platform with over 1.5 billion visitors worldwide each month. While there is a lot of content available out there for consumption, YouTube is an integral part of the lives of many. Offering free video streaming services with ads, if it stops working, then you might not be able to access it, thereby leaving you in panic.

Easy Fixes For YouTube Not Working On Android

If you are facing issues with YouTube on Android, then here are some easy fixes that you can check out to resolve the issue. Before heading to these fixes, the first thing is to identify if the app is down from the server side or if the issue is with the Android device you are using. If there are no problems at YouTube, then you need to rectify the issue with your smartphone.

Reboot Your Android Smartphone

Many problems could be related to your smartphone and the fix could be a simple reboot. Doing this will close all active applications that are running in the background. This could also resolve the issue you are facing with YouTube. Do keep in mind that rebooting might not take over two minutes.

Clear Cache On Your Smartphone

If the first step of restarting your Android smartphone does not work, then you need to go to the second step, which is to clear the cache on your device. The clear cache option deletes the cache files or data saved on your phone temporarily. This can work can fix the YouTube not working issue on your Android smartphone.

Update Your Device

Though a software update is not related to the YouTube not working issue, there could be issues due to the dated Android software. If the outdated operating system is the issue, then you can easily reduce the same by updating the Android OS.

Check The Internet Connection

One of the main things that you might overlook to check is your internet connection. You can fix the internet connection to make sure YouTube is running without any interruption. This can be checked by pulling down the notification panel.

Check Date And Time

Your smartphone's date and time setting might have an impact on various apps such as YouTube and WhatsApp. The Google server might find issues syncing your phone to YouTube if there is a wrong date and time. This issue can be rectified by heading to the settings app of your Android smartphone.

Update YouTube App

If the YouTube app is outdated, then you can update the app to make sure it works flawlessly. To update the app, you need to go to the Google Play Store and update the app within a few minutes.

