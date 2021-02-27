Zili App: What Is Zili App? How To Download And Use Zili App On Jio Phone, Android, iPhone? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

In the era of "there's an app for everything", the sheer volume of apps available can be quite excessive. Recently, the Indian government banned a couple of apps with links to Chinese companies over privacy and security concerns. The list included TikTok, a popular short video app. Now, everyone is also talking about the Zili app, which is a similar short video app.

What Is Zili App?

Zili is another short video app, very much like TikTok. In fact, the Zili app was rolled out as a competition to the popular TikTok. Much like other short video apps in India, including Moj, Ropose, and others, the Zili app comes as an entertaining video app. Users can explore the extensive editing tools like boomerangs, audio merging, and others on the Zili app.

How To Download Zili App On Jio Phone, Android, iPhone

Zili app has gradually risen in popularity over time. The Zili app can be easily downloaded on the Jio Phone, Android devices, and even the iPhone. Here is how to download Zili App on your mobile:

Step 1: Open the (links) Google Play, App Store, JioStore on your Android, iPhone, or Jio Phone

Step 2: Search for the Zili app (or Zili Music). You will find a list of apps, select Zili here.

Step 3: Allow the app to download and install on your phone.

Step 4: Once done, you can sign up on the Zili app and begin creating and share video content, just like TikTok.

Is Zili A Chinese App? Who Is The Founder Of The Zili App?

Yes, the Zili app is from China and was launched back in 2019 to compete with TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance. Going into the details, the Zili app was founded by Yang Zili, who is also known by the name Yang Zi. Yang Zili is a Chinese freelance journalist and webmaster, and mastermind behind the Zili app.

Is Zili App Banned In India?

The Indian government banned several apps with Chinese links last year. However, Zili isn't on this list. In other words, the Zili app hasn't been banned in India and can be downloaded on the Google Play or App Store. Even today, Zili has continued to rise in popularity, especially under Google Play's Entertainment section.

