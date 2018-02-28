How to track your package without the tracking number

Being in a situation where you are unable to keep track of your packages because you forgot or misplaced the tracking number is something many of us have faced or might face in the future.

The good news is, most package delivery companies let you track your packages even without your tracking number, “Wait, really, but how?” might be the question on many a pair of lips. Here is a quick rundown on what steps to take in order to track your packages if you have lost your tracking number.

1] FedEx Delivery Manager

Sign up for a FedEx Delivery Manager account by visiting https://www.fedex.com/apps/fdmenrollment.

Logging in into your account at http://www.fedex.com/ will direct you to a portal that will allow you to track your packages. Check under “status” will provide you with your package location.

The door tag number can also be used as an effective alternative to track your packages. The door tag number usually starts with a DT and ends with 12 numbers which is to be found in your shipment details or itinerary. Go to the tracking part of the page https://www.fedex.com/en-us/home.html and type in the door tag number. This will also provide you with your package location.



2] UPS My Choice

Register for UPS My Choice by visiting the following link:

https://www.ups.com/mychoice/features/

Packages sent via UPS can be tracked via My Choice. A free membership allows you to track your packages while a premium membership for $40 a year can be chosen which lets you change the recipient address and the date of delivery.

Undelivered packages can be viewed under the “Tracking” tab after you log in to your account, UPS will provide you with a list of packages being sent and received by UPS to and from your address.

Click on the tracking number link of the package that you wish to track to obtain the details about package location.

3]

Signing up for Informed Delivery will let you keep an eye on your packages sent or received through USPS. Sign up at the following link https://reg.usps.com/entreg/RegistrationAction_input.

After signing in, go to your dashboard. Click “Track and Manage”, followed by “My USPS.” All of the packages sent and received in the last 2 weeks can be viewed here. USPS will display packages that are currently en route to or from your registered address.