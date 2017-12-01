25 million businesses use Instagram to connect with new customers

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram has now announced that there are now more than 25 million businesses on its platform. The app has seen a significant rise in numbers from 15 million in July. However, the company has said that the vast majority of them are small businesses.

While the company puts out different stats frequently, it has said almost 800 million monthly users, 500 million daily active users and 2 million advertisers use Instagram to discover and follow their passions as well as promote a product on the platform. Besides Instagram notes that more and more people are using it to connect with businesses they love.

Talking about the new numbers it clearly shows how businesses now see and use Instagram as an important way to connect with customers. "In fact, over 80 percent of accounts on Instagram follow a business while 200 million Instagrammers actively visit the profile of a business every day," the company said in a blog post.

One in three small businesses on Instagram says they built their business using the platform.

"Customers who follow business accounts for quality content can now easily be guided to products without disrupting their natural browsing habits, and even those with little interest in promotions can't help but take notice," said Joe Nullet, Vice President of Branding and Marketing, Man Outfitters, who has a presence on Instagram.

The growth is impressive since Instagram only launched these business profiles about a year and a half ago.

Meanwhile, Instagram 'Stories' and 'WhatsApp Status' both now have 300 million daily active users up from a combined 250 million for Instagram in June and WhatsApp in July.

Source: IANS