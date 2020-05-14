ENGLISH

    Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Users Since Launch

    Aarogya Setu, the COVID-19 tracking app that was launched by the Government of India. Now has more than 10 crore registered users in the 42 days since its launch.

    Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Users Since Launch

     

    The news was shared by Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog. He also posted a banner urging more people to join forces against COVID-19.

    The application has gained wide popularity in India especially because it has helped reduce the spread of COVID-19. Its use has been made compulsory in some places.

    It is the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is expected to release a version of the Aarogya Setu for Jio phones in a few days. The developer has even started working on the new version.

    Ajay Prakash, secretary, minister of electronics and information technology, said the app has alerted about 1 lakh users about the possibility of the virus.

    Earlier this month, Govt made it mandatory for all public and private sector employees to download the app. The Ministry of Railways, which currently runs special trains to take people to their hometowns, has instructed all passengers to download the app before starting their journey.

    The application has been embroiled in controversy over the privacy of registered users. A few days ago, an ethical hacker said that this app is very easy to hack but the government assured safety. But recently this app was hacked by a software engineer from Bangalore.

    It only took him 4 hours to do that. The programmer also said that he decided to hack it to prove how easy to fool people with this app.

    He added that how easy it is to fake your COVID-19 status in the app, it can show anyone duplicate result.

    Read More About: aarogya setu app news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2020

