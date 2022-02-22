ACL Championship Concludes In Goa: 20 Lakhs Cash Price For The Winner News oi-Vivek

ACL or Adda52 Champions Leaderboard has been concluded in an offline event in Goa. Nine finalists fought off each other in a game of poker and finally, Arun Sriram won the tournament. The championship title came with a cash price of Rs. 20,00,000, and the winner will also represent Adda52 for a year across various tournaments.

During the event, Adda52 also facilitated other prominent players for their various achievements in the game of online poker. Most of these players were used to playing the game online, and this tournament is said to be a new experience for the players.

Game Of Skill Or Game Of Luck

Several players have confirmed how playing online poker is not just a game of luck, as there is a lot of skill required to win a match. In fact, the winner of the ACL tournament was previously a marketing guy, who wanted to take a break is how he got into online poker.

The winner also said that he is playing poker offline (face-to-face) for the first time, as he only plays the game online. A few other players also never played the game in the real world, and the ACL event just gave them the opportunity to experience the same. While some of these players are part-timers, most of them are full-time players and have won several games in the past few years.

The CEO of the company Shivanandan Pare also shared his insights on what makes Adda52 different from its contemporaries. He said that Adda52 has a lot of veteran poker players who have been in the industry for a long time. He also expects that the industry will grow rapidly in the coming years.

In terms of user safety and security, Adda52 uses technologies like random number generators, which ensure that the game cannot be tampered with. He also said that there is also a huge security team that works on protecting the platform from any sort of online attacks.

Shivanandan further confirmed that his team is looking into alternative payment options like cryptocurrency and they are always working towards making Adda52 a better gaming platform for their audience.

