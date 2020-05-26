Just In
Airtel, MasterCard To Develop Financial Services For Retailers, SMEs
Airtel has announced that it will offer banking facilities to all farmers, SMEs, and retailers. The company has also tied up with MasterCard for this initiative. Under this initiative, both companies will develop a financial solution. In addition, Airtel Payment Bank has also joined hands with 500,000 banking points for this scheme.
The partnership will allow farmers to know about the latest technology and new market places. In fact, this allows them to receive their payments in Airtel Payment banks directly. "These solutions will enable them to access a larger market base, receive payments easily into their bank accounts, safeguard their money against risks associated with cash and get easy access to credit," Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, MasterCard said.
Besides, both companies will develop new card solutions, especially for its customers and retailers. It will include a contactless payment option via Near Field Communication. For the unaware, last year Airtel Africa has joined hands with MasterCard to help its customers so that they can make online payments.
How To Open Airtel Payment Bank
Step 1: First, you need to open www. airtel.in/money website on your smartphone or computer. But, if you are already a registered customer, then you just have to update the application.
Step 2: But still, if you want to register, then you have to enter your details, such as the mobile number. Then, you have to make or create an mPIN number for your security.
Step 4: After that, you will get an OTP, and then you have to enter your OTP. Once it is done, you have to apply for a savings account.
Step 5: Then, you have to enter your Aadhaar card number, and you need to write your income, and if it is more than ten lakhs, you have to enter your PAN number.
Step 6: After that, you have to go Airtel banking point to check your Aadhaar information, and then it is done.
How To Check Balance In Airtel Payments Bank
Step 1: First, you need to check ' Airtel Money' or application.
Step 2: Then, you have to check the Airtel payment website.
Step 3: After that, you have to dial *400# USSD code.
