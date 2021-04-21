Airtel Payment Bank Increases Balance Limit To Rs. 2,00,000; How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel Payment Bank has come up with a new benefit for its customers. Under this new benefit, users are allowed to increase their account balance up to Rs. 2,00,000 from Rs. 1,00,000. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India issued new guidelines, which allow digital banks to increase the deposit limit.

However, to access the Airtel Payment Bank facilities, you should know these points. To open an account on the Airtel Payment bank, you should have an Aadhaar card along with an active mobile number. You are also allowed to open non-Aadhaar based accounts; however, you have to visit the company branches and fill in all the forms.

Then, the form will be uploaded to the company's website, but you need to share your PAN card details. In case the PAN card is not available, then you have to submit form 60. Notably, the payments banks, which are operating in this segment are India Post Payments Bank, Jio Payments Bank, NSDL Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, and Fino Payments Bank.

List Of Benefits That You Will Get Airtel Payment Banks

The Airtel Payment Bank allows users to deposit and withdraw money from any banking point via the Aadhaar biometric authentication procedure. Besides, the payment bank allows you to transfer money to other bank accounts, pay bills, recharge mobile numbers, book tickets, clearing online payments, and more. Apart from that, the company has introduced a new saving account for its users.

The Rewards 123 new saving account will allow users to avail benefits and rewards. The benefits of the Rewards 123 saving account are available on the company's application. The company also said that users are free to upgrade the Rewards 123 services. Furthermore, Airtel Payment Bank offers discounts on shopping and on monthly bills of landline and broadband connections. Also, the company allows customers to open an account with minimum balance, offers unlimited deposits, and online MasterCard. Besides, all customers who are already using the services are eligible for the Rewards 123 scheme.For the unaware, Airtel Payment Bank allows users to open a savings account, get a personal loan, and get an online debt card.

Best Mobiles in India