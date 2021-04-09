Airtel Payments Bank Launches Rewards 123 Saving Account; Offers Cashback And Rewards News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel Payments Bank has launched a new saving account for its customers. The Rewards 123 saving account will offer rewards on transactions and benefits on annual earnings. The new saving account is available for all users and it can be accessed through the Airtel Thanks application.

Airtel said that users can upgrade to a new saving account via the application, which can be completed in few minutes. Besides, the operator said that the customers are allowed to access all benefits of the new saving account at Rs. 299. The operator also pointed out that all users will get cashback on postpaid, landline, broadband, DTH bills, and monthly rewards on shopping.

Apart from these benefits, Airtel announced that all users will get Platinum Online MasterCard, unlimited deposits, and zero minimum balance facility. The company offers Rs. 40 discount on shopping and Rs. 30 on monthly bills of landline and broadband. Notably, the Reward 123 saving account is likely to help customers who make online transactions a lot. However, to open the Reward 123 account, users need to click on the banking section and then, on the Rewards 123. Click on the View Profile section to avail the benefits.

Eligibility Of Airtel Rewards 123 Saving Account

Airtel said that all users who are using any normal and Bhorasa saving account are eligible for the Rewards 123 saving account. The telecom operator states that users can access all benefits. However, users who want to upgrade to Rewards 123 saving account will get a limited benefit. The company also said that users can also deposit money in their account by visiting the branch.

How To Open Airtel Payments Bank Account

If anyone wants to use the Airtel Payments Bank without SIM, then users have to follow these steps. Notably, users can open an account with the e-KYC procedure. The non-Airtel users have to dial 8800688006 to access to activate the services, whereas Airtel users can use the services via https://www.airtel.in/bank/rewards123. Then, enter their mobile number, write their PAN No, Voter ID, and Driving license number. Now, you have to verify the OTP and it is done.

