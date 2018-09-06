Airtel Payments Bank users can now withdraw card-less cash at ATMs

Airtel today said that its customers can now make card-less cash withdrawals at over 100,000 ATMs across India.

For this, Airtel Payments Bank has tied up with a global provider of cloud-based payment solutions Empays.

The tie-up will enable account holders to withdraw cash using just their mobile phone through the card-less cash technology of Empays, called IMT (Instant Money Transfer). The technology can be used for self-withdrawal or for sending money to an intended recipient for ATM cash withdrawal.

"We believe in digital India. We are making this a reality by providing innovative digital solutions that enhance banking. Our tie-up with Empays is an important step that enables our customers to realize digital, phone-based cash withdrawals at over 100,000 ATMs, through either USSD or the MyAirtel App. We will accelerate such steps to make digital banking with Airtel Payments Bank simple and easy," Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive

IMT will be accessible to all Airtel Payments Bank account holders through USSD (*400#) and MyAirtel app.

The customers can generate a cash withdrawal request which can be used for withdrawal at any of the IMT enabled ATMs and as an introductory offer, the company has waived off Rs. 25 transaction fee for the first two self-withdrawals.

"We are delighted that Airtel Payment Bank has enabled the IMT capability for its customers. IMT is the largest cardless cash ATM network in the world. We believe IMT will provide an additional convenience to Airtel Payment Bank's consumers.", said Ravi Rajagopalan, Founder/CEO Empays Payment Systems. "Airtel Payments Bank is one of the most innovative financial institutions in the country and we are happy to partner with them."

Furthermore, the facility is currently available for Airtel Payments Bank account holders at over 20,000 IMT enabled ATMs in India and will cover more than 100,000 ATMs by the end of this year.