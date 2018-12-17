Airtel’s Wynk Music most entertaining app of 2018

Airtel's music streaming app Wynk Music has been rated as the "Most Entertaining app of 2018" on Google Play Store, the company said on Monday.

Sameer Batra, CEO - Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel, "Our biggest obsession is user experience and we continue to invest and innovate to keep making it better. The love we get from our users is the biggest endorsement for our efforts and we are truly delighted to end 2018 on this high note."

Launched in 2014 as an over-the-top (OTT) application, Wynk Music has emerged as India's leading music app with one of the highest numbers of active users, the company said in a statement.

Batra said "We now have a sharp focus on adding regional content to our library given that most new users coming online are from smaller towns and villages. We are already seeing a massive surge in volumes of regional songs being streamed on Wynk and believe that this trend is set to play out in a big way in the coming years. Airtel's deep understanding of these markets and customers enables us to deliver a great experience to these users."

The all-new Wynk comes with a Radio tab, a dedicated 'My Music' tab and a social element with the introduction of Playlists, where users can follow lists created by others, basis their choice. The app also comes with an Artist section, that showcases the best of songs from the music artist making it easy for users to navigate.

The company has partnered with all leading record labels including Hungama, Universal Music, Sony Music, Saregama, Zee Music, Aditya Music, Unisys, Venus, PDL to offer unmatched variety and top entertainment experience to users.