Amazon Alexa Built-In Smartphones Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000
The online retailer Amazon India started hosting the Amazon Alexa Built-In Smartphones Quiz contest back in February. This new quiz contest has been updated and the latest version of the contest focuses on the ability of the Alexa digital assistant on smartphones. This new quiz contest is also available under the Funzone section of the app.
The Amazon Alexa Built-In Smartphones Quiz contest has been updated alongside the Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess and Win quiz contest, which was also updated recently. This new quiz contest related to Alexa is meant to test the participants' knowledge about the voice assistant inbuilt on select smartphones.
Alexa, the voice assistant of Amazon challenges the others in the category such as Google Assistant and Apple Siri. It is available on most smartphones that are sold via Amazon India. As we know, Alexa lets users get answers to any question, check trivia, get weather updates, and jokes. It is also possible to do shopping directly via their voice.
Amazon Alexa Built-In Smartphones Quiz Answers
The Amazon Alexa Built-In Smartphones Quiz contest lets users participate in the contest by answering six questions. It is necessary to answer these questions correctly within five seconds for each question to be able to win the prize. By doing so, participants can enter the lucky draw, wherein 10 participants will be able to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Check out the questions and answers from here.
Question 1: Which of the following phones have Alexa built-in?
Answer: All of the above
Question 2: In which language(s) can you interact with Alexa?
Answer: English & Hindi
Question 3: How much would it cost for you to use Alexa on Alexa built-in smartphone?
Answer: Nothing, it's absolutely free.
Question 4: What can Alexa help you with?
Answer: All of the above
Question 5: Alexa built-in phones give you Hands-free access to Alexa. What do you think is Alexa Hands-free?
Answer: Use Alexa through voice without touching the Phone
Question 6: Did you know you can use Alexa through tapping on Alexa App on any smartphone. Question-What is Alexa's favourite fruit? Download the Alexa App on your phone and just Ask Alexa for this answer!
Answer: Grapes
The Amazon Alexa Built-In Smartphones Quiz contest is one of the quizzes available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. You can participate in this quiz content from March 31 at 12 AM to April 30 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be 10 winners and each winner will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared after the quiz and their prize amount will be credited to them soon after.
How To Participate In Amazon Quiz
For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section. You need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone and participate in the quiz contest from the Funzone section. Once you click on the banner of the quiz, you need to make sure to answer the questions correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw, wherein you might be fortunate enough to be selected as a winner. If you win the contest, you will be notified by Amazon India.
