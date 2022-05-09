Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz Answers: Win Echo Dot 4th Gen News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, the online retailer known for hosting quiz contests started the Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz. Now, it has been updated for 2022 and it gives a fortunate winner to get a chance to win a new Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker as the prize. Notably, the winner will be chosen at the end of the contest.

For those who are unaware, the Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz contest let a fortunate winner take home a Honda City car as the prize. This Funzone quiz contest is now live and you can participate in it from the details given here.

Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz Answers

The Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz is a watch-and-win style quiz contest. Eventually, you need to watch a short video and note down the key points carefully. This video details the features of the Echo Dot, so you can skip the video if you know about the device and enter the quiz contest directly. Despite knowing the details, if you are not sure about the video or the answers, then you can check out the questions and answers that we have listed below to make your work easier.

Question 1: Which of these make Alexa devices great for kids?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: Which of these are benefits of using Alexa device with bulb?

Answer: Both

Question 3: Which of these languages can Alexa speak in?

Answer: Both

Question 4: Which of these are benefits of using Alexa device?

Answer: All of the above

These are the questions and answers of the Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz contest that will increase your chances of winning the prize.

How To Participate In Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz

To find the Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz contest, you need to search for the Funzone section in the Amazon app. From here, you need to scroll down to the section reading 'Games from top brands' and look out for the banner of the Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz. Tap on the banner and start playing the quiz.

Notably, the Amazon Alexa Smart Home Quiz is live from May 5 to June 30 and only one winner will be chosen as the winner to get their hands on the Echo Dot (4th Gen). While the winner announcement date remains unknown, it has been revealed that the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 5, 2022.

Before participating make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your Android or iOS device. Once you have the Amazon app, log in to your account or create an Amazon account. Now, you need to head on to the funzone section of the app to find a plethora of quiz contests including the daily quiz. Here, you will get the banner of the Amazon Oppo A15s Spin and Win quiz.

Also, you need to know that you should be at least 18 years of age and should not be an Amazon employee or a family member or affiliate. If you are declared the winner, then you need to show your proof of identity to be able to claim the prize.

