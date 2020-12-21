Amazon Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Quiz Answers: Here's How You Can Win Amazfit GTS 2 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is hosting multiple quiz contests on its platform which will give you a chance to win various products as a reward including gadgets, goodies, and more. Now, the e-commerce site has introduced Amazon Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Quiz and you can win the Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch by answering all questions correctly. The Amazfit GTS 2 has recently launched in India for Rs. 12,999 and here's your chance to win the latest smartwatch free of cost.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Quiz Details

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Quiz consists of five questions and all questions are based on the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch. The quiz has already gone live on the platform will run till January 6. You can get also options under each question and the winner's name will be announced on January 7. Do note that, the quiz is only available on the Amazon mobile app.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini-Quiz: How To Play?

Step 1: If you don't have the Amazon app, you can download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then you need to sign in to your Amazon account or you can simply log into your account.

Step 3: Firstly, you need to go to the menu tab and click on 'Programs and Features' and then tap on 'FunZone'.

Step 4: Then you need to scroll down to enter the game and click on the 'Start' button.

Amazon Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Quiz Answers

Q1) What is the screen size of the new Amazfit GTS 2 mini?

Ans: 1.55 Inch

Q2. The display type of the new Amazfit GTS 2 mini is ____

Ans: AMOLED

Q3. Amazfit GTS 2 mini has a female cycle tracker.

Ans: TRUE

Q4. How many built-in sports modes does Amazfit GTS 2 mini support?

Ans: 70+

Q5. Which of the following features are supported by Amazfit GTS 2 mini?

Ans: All of the above

