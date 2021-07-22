Just In
- 17 min ago Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Confirmed To Launch On July 23 In India; Expected Price, Features
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launching Today At 7:30 PM: How To Watch Event And What To Expect?
- 2 hrs ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 22; Full List Of Working Codes For India Server
- 3 hrs ago Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar With Single Unit Design Announced; Price, Features
Don't Miss
- Movies Raj Kundra's Case: Businessman Was Evading Arrest By Bribing Crime Branch Authorities?
- News Fearing COVID-19 family in AP locked themselves up for 15 months
- Finance Crypto Prices Recover; Bitcoin Close To $32K, Dogecoin Up Over 8.38%
- Sports Prasad's revelation: Greg Chappell told Deepak Chahar to quit cricket and find another job
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron Launched In India At Rs 99.99 Lakh: SUV & Sportback, 400km Range, 402bhp Available
- Education West Bengal HS Result 2021 Live Updates, WBCHSE 12th Results 2021 Today
- Lifestyle Sawan Month 2021: Foods To Avoid During This Season
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In August
Amazon AMD Quiz Answers For Today; Your Chance To Get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon quizzes are a fun and interactive way to stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Amazon hosts several daily quizzes. At the same time, it hosts gadget-centric quizzes to test the player's knowledge. One of these is the Amazon AMD quiz, where Amazon is highlighting the latest generation Ryzen processors from AMD.
What Is Amazon AMD Quiz?
As mentioned above, the Amazon AMD Quiz aims to ask questions and inform people about the latest AMD Ryzen processors. The quiz asks questions related to the AMD processor and how they bring superior performance to the gaming laptops category. Also, the Amazon AMD Quiz focuses on promoting the upcoming Prime Day sale and the AMD gaming products launching during the sale period.
How To Play Amazon AMD Quiz?
Like most other Amazon quizzes, there are a few factors to bear in mind before playing. Firstly, you'll need to Amazon app to play the quiz, which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store. Next, sign-in with your Amazon account or create a new one. Once done, you can find the Amazon AMD quiz under Menu > Fun zone. Winners of the Amazon AMD quiz stand a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. The final of the AMD quiz will be held on August 5, after which the lucky winners will be announced.
Amazon AMD Quiz Answers For Today
Here are the Amazon AMD quiz answers and your chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Question 1: What is the latest Tagline of AMD Mobile Processors for Laptops?
Answer: Power Your Next
Question 2: Up to how many cores and threads are available in the latest AMD-powered ultra-thin laptops?
Answer: 8 and 16
Question 3: Which of the following are the advantages of using laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors?
Answer: All of the above
Question 4: Gaming Laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 series and top-end graphics cards deliver 70% better performance than the previous generation of laptops.
Answer: TRUE
Question 5: The latest AMD laptops come with ____ for stutter-free video conferencing and seamless connectivity.
Answer: Wi-Fi 6e
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
27,635