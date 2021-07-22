Amazon AMD Quiz Answers For Today; Your Chance To Get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon quizzes are a fun and interactive way to stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Amazon hosts several daily quizzes. At the same time, it hosts gadget-centric quizzes to test the player's knowledge. One of these is the Amazon AMD quiz, where Amazon is highlighting the latest generation Ryzen processors from AMD.

What Is Amazon AMD Quiz?

As mentioned above, the Amazon AMD Quiz aims to ask questions and inform people about the latest AMD Ryzen processors. The quiz asks questions related to the AMD processor and how they bring superior performance to the gaming laptops category. Also, the Amazon AMD Quiz focuses on promoting the upcoming Prime Day sale and the AMD gaming products launching during the sale period.

How To Play Amazon AMD Quiz?

Like most other Amazon quizzes, there are a few factors to bear in mind before playing. Firstly, you'll need to Amazon app to play the quiz, which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store. Next, sign-in with your Amazon account or create a new one. Once done, you can find the Amazon AMD quiz under Menu > Fun zone. Winners of the Amazon AMD quiz stand a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. The final of the AMD quiz will be held on August 5, after which the lucky winners will be announced.

Amazon AMD Quiz Answers For Today

Here are the Amazon AMD quiz answers and your chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Question 1: What is the latest Tagline of AMD Mobile Processors for Laptops?

Answer: Power Your Next

Question 2: Up to how many cores and threads are available in the latest AMD-powered ultra-thin laptops?

Answer: 8 and 16

Question 3: Which of the following are the advantages of using laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Gaming Laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 series and top-end graphics cards deliver 70% better performance than the previous generation of laptops.

Answer: TRUE

Question 5: The latest AMD laptops come with ____ for stutter-free video conferencing and seamless connectivity.

Answer: Wi-Fi 6e

