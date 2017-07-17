Amazon Anytime messaging app to be launched soon

Despite dominating the online retailer space, Amazon has achieved a considerable success with the Alexa-powered Echo smart speaker as well.

Now, it looks like Amazon could be venturing into the booming messaging space sometime soon. We say so as a report by Aftvnews points out that Amazon is in plans to launch a new messaging app called Anytime. The Amazon Anytime app is said to be launched soon. The online retailer giant is already surveying users to know what they will need in the new app.

Going by the report, the messaging service will have features such as the ability to make voice and video calls and photo sharing with filters, masks, etc. Also, this messaging app coming from Amazon is said to be able to perform tasks such as ordering food, playing games, etc. in groups.

For now, it remains to be unclear if this Amazon Anytime platform will have end-to-end encryption by default as in many other messaging apps. But the report mentions that the app will encrypt bank account details. The idea of this app is to let users shop from Amazon, so privacy will be a major concern.

Given that Facebook is dominating the messaging market space with Messenger and WhatsApp, it would be tough for a newcomer like Amazon to take off with the Anytime app. A noteworthy example for the same is the launch of Google Allo and Google Duo. These apps introduced in 2016 did not fare up to the expectation in the already competitive market segment.