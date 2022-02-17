Amazon AO SMITH Z5 Quiz: Answer & Win AO Smith Water Purifier News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest named the Amazon AO SMITH Z5 quiz which allows consumers to win the AO SMITH Z5 water purifier. You just need to answer five questions correctly. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. To make your job easy, we are listing correct answers to the Amazon AO SMITH Z5 quiz.

Amazon AO SMITH Z5 Quiz: Prize & How To Collect

Amazon AO SMITH Z5 quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will be live until Feb 28. There are a total of five prizes that will be given under this contest and the winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before April 30, 2022.

Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Besides, you can check winners' names by going to the winner section by March 31, 2022. There are some criteria for the Amazon quiz such as the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon AO SMITH Z5 Quiz: How To Find

First, open the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the Amazon Quizzes are only available on the mobile app.

Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Now, head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section >FunZone & Inspiration. After that, scroll down and you can see the Amazon AO SMITH Z5 Quiz banner under the ''Games for all'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game. Now, you need to answer the five questions.

Amazon AO SMITH Z5 Quiz Answers

Q1. What is the name of the newly launched online exclusive water purifier from AO Smith?

Answer: AO Smith Z5

Q2. AO Smith Z5 water purifier comes with a digital display

Answer: TRUE

Q3. How many stages of water purification does the AO Smith Z5 water purifier have?

Answer: 8

Q4. Which of these features makes the AO Smith Z5 water purifier different from the rest of the water purifiers?

Answer: RO + SCMT

Q5. The AO Smith Z5 water purifier is suitable for which of these sources of water?

Answer: All of these

