Amazon Aquaguard Quiz Answers: Chance To Win Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier

Amazon has announced a bunch of quiz contests as part of its upcoming Prime Days Sale. Among them, Amazon Aquaguard Quiz is giving you a chance to win the Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier for free. You just need to answers five questions correctly to win the Water Purifier. There is a video that can help you to answer the questions. Besides, here we have listed all the correct answers to the Amazon Aquaguard Quiz to make your job easier.

Amazon Aquaguard Quiz: How To Find And Play

The Aquaguard Quiz is available on the Amazon mobile app. So, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Then you can see the Amazon Aquaguard quiz under the ''Prime Days Games / New Launches'' section. Now, you can click on the banner to start the game. One can watch the video from here before starting the game.

Amazon Aquaguard Quiz: Prize And How To Collect?

There are a total of six prizes in this contest and the names of the winners will be declared on July 28, 2021. Amazon will post the winners' names on the winner section page and they will also contact winners individually via SMS/ Email.

To play this game, you must know some rules. One of them, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate. Also, the participant should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Amazon Aquaguard Quiz Answers

Question 1: What element of the Alkaline cartridge on the Aquaguard Ritz makes water safer, healthier and tastier by removing contaminants such as VOCs?

Answer: Activated Carbon

Question 2: The tank of the Aquaguard Ritz which is anti-corrosive is made up of which of these materials?

Answer: Stainless Steel

Question 3: The Aquaguard Ritz comes with which of these types of purification?

Answer: Both of these

Question 4: Which of these features are available in the Aquaguard Ritz?

Answer: All of these

Question 5: What kind of water sources does Aquaguard RITZ water purifier support?

Answer: All of the above

