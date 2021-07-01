Amazon Bans 19 Chinese Brands From Its Platform; What's The Reason? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Amazon started a crackdown on brands that were posting fake positive reviews on its platform to generate more sales. The e-commerce retailer bared three different consumer electronics companies that used malpractices to get good reviews for their products. Amazon has now added 19 more Chinese consumer electronics brands for the same reasons. Which all companies have now been banned from the e-commerce platform and are there any more on the list? Take a look:

Which All Chinese Electronics Brand Are Banned By Amazon?

The 19 Chinese brands which Amazon has banned from its platform were offering a different range of products such as powerbanks, wireless audio products, security cameras, and others.

The brands which the company has removed from its platforms are Atmoko, Aukey, Austor, Hommit, Homtech, Homasy, RAVPower, Okmee, Omork, Litom, Mpaw, Seneo, Tacklife, Topelek, Taotronics, Trodeem, VAVA, Victsing, and Vtin.

As mentioned earlier, all these brands were selling digital accessories at the e-commerce platform out of which two of the companies are Amazon-native from China. All these companies are said to have over 1 billion estimated sales on Amazon.

Why Is Amazon Banning Chinese Brands On Its Platform?

Amazon has one of the largest product review systems and often users consider these rating reviews before making a final purchase. However, the Chinese brands which have been banned from the e-commerce platform's portal were abusing the guidelines by offering gift cards for a positive review.

This is the primary reason why these brands have been barred from using the e-commerce platform for selling products despite generating large revenue. But this isn't a new practice that Amazon has been following to keep the fake positive reviews at bay from its portal.

The company is known for taking down such companies and sellers who bribe customers with gift cards to write a positive review for their item. This can lead to other consumers buy a product whose good reviews don't necessarily justify the quality.

This affects user's reliability on Amazon's product review system and can directly/ indirectly impact sales. And since the brands that have been banned from the platform had larger sales revenue, this new move is grabbing all the attention.

It is expected that the other companies which are continuing with this malpractice would now re-consider using such methods to get positive reviews.

