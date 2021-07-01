Just In
- 39 min ago Xiaomi Increases Price Of Smart Televisions By 3-6%: Here's Why
- 1 hr ago Tecno Spark Go 2021, Android Go Smartphone Launched In India
- 1 hr ago Apple Sells Record Number Of iPads During COVID-19 Lockdown: Are iPads That Practical?
- 1 hr ago Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G India Launch Scheduled For July 14; Where To Buy?
Don't Miss
- Finance June Auto Sales: Hyundai Total Dispatches Jump To 54,474 Units
- Movies Puneeth Rajkumar’s Dvitva Announced; Power Star To Associate With Pawan Kumar For The Psychological Thriller
- News How To Apply For Amma Vodi Free Laptop Scheme Online: Registration Link, Eligibility, Documents Required and
- Lifestyle Huma Qureshi Oozes Glam Vibes With Her Structured Light Denim Power Suit; Find Out More About Her Attire
- Sports Police arrest Tour de France fan for pile-up
- Education National CA Day 2021: Here’s Why Chartered Accountants' Day is Celebrated
- Automobiles TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In Pune At Rs 1.10 Lakh: 75km Range, Home Charging Available
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In July
Amazon Bans 19 Chinese Brands From Its Platform; What's The Reason?
Amazon started a crackdown on brands that were posting fake positive reviews on its platform to generate more sales. The e-commerce retailer bared three different consumer electronics companies that used malpractices to get good reviews for their products. Amazon has now added 19 more Chinese consumer electronics brands for the same reasons. Which all companies have now been banned from the e-commerce platform and are there any more on the list? Take a look:
Which All Chinese Electronics Brand Are Banned By Amazon?
The 19 Chinese brands which Amazon has banned from its platform were offering a different range of products such as powerbanks, wireless audio products, security cameras, and others.
The brands which the company has removed from its platforms are Atmoko, Aukey, Austor, Hommit, Homtech, Homasy, RAVPower, Okmee, Omork, Litom, Mpaw, Seneo, Tacklife, Topelek, Taotronics, Trodeem, VAVA, Victsing, and Vtin.
As mentioned earlier, all these brands were selling digital accessories at the e-commerce platform out of which two of the companies are Amazon-native from China. All these companies are said to have over 1 billion estimated sales on Amazon.
Why Is Amazon Banning Chinese Brands On Its Platform?
Amazon has one of the largest product review systems and often users consider these rating reviews before making a final purchase. However, the Chinese brands which have been banned from the e-commerce platform's portal were abusing the guidelines by offering gift cards for a positive review.
This is the primary reason why these brands have been barred from using the e-commerce platform for selling products despite generating large revenue. But this isn't a new practice that Amazon has been following to keep the fake positive reviews at bay from its portal.
The company is known for taking down such companies and sellers who bribe customers with gift cards to write a positive review for their item. This can lead to other consumers buy a product whose good reviews don't necessarily justify the quality.
This affects user's reliability on Amazon's product review system and can directly/ indirectly impact sales. And since the brands that have been banned from the platform had larger sales revenue, this new move is grabbing all the attention.
It is expected that the other companies which are continuing with this malpractice would now re-consider using such methods to get positive reviews.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
16,999
-
57,570
-
6,999
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999