Amazon BenQ Screenbar Quiz Answers For Today; Your Chance To Win BenQ Screenbar

BenQ is a popular brand when it comes to displays like monitors, projectors, flat panels, and more. The company's BenQ Screenbar has been trending in the market recently for its premium features. You could get the BenQ Screenbar for free with the Amazon BenQ Screenbar Quiz. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Amazon BenQ Screenbar Quiz Explained

As the name suggests, Amazon is hosting yet another quiz. This time, winners stand a chance to win the BenQ Screenbar for free. Like always, participants need to answer all questions correctly to enter the prize pool. We have made things easier by bringing in the Amazon BenQ Screenbar Quiz questions and answers right here.

Amazon BenQ Screenbar Quiz Answers

Question 1: How Much Time Does An Average Person Spend Staring At A Screen?

Answer: 5.7 Hrs

Question 2: Which Of The Following Are Effects Of Longer Screen-Time Duration?

Answer: All Of The Above

Question 3: Which Of The Following Describes The New BenQ ScreenBar?

Answer: USB Powered Monitor Lamp With Brightness And Color-Temperature Control

Question 4: Which Of The Following Features Differentiate The New BenQ ScreenBar From Traditional Desk Lamps?

Answer: All Of The Above

Question 5: What Is The Ideal Lifespan Of The New BenQ ScreenBar?

Answer: 50000 Hrs

How To Participate At Amazon BenQ Screenbar Quiz?

As the name suggests, winners stand a chance to win the BenQ Screenbar when they answer all the questions correctly. The quiz is live at the Amazon app and will run till September 6, 11:59 PM. Amazon is going to give away the screenbar to five lucky winners. Here's how to play the Amazon BenQ Screenbar Quiz:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app as the quiz appears only in the app version. You can download the Amazon app from Google Play or the App Store.

Step 2: Sign in with your Amazon account or create a new one if you don't have one.

Step 3: Next, scroll down the homepage to find the Fun Zone. You can alternatively click on the Menu > Fun Zone > BenQ Screenbar quiz.

Step 4: Make sure you click on the Notify Me button here to get the latest updates. Now you can begin playing the quiz and answer all questions correctly to win the new screenbar.

