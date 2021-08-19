Just In
Amazon Book Bazaar Quiz Answers: Chance To Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon is back with another quiz contest named the Book Bazaar quiz where a total of 10 winners will get a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance. We already know that one can transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their account as well. The quiz is now live and will run until August 24, 2021. To make your job easy, we are here listing all the correct answers to the Amazon Book Bazaar quiz.
Amazon Book Bazaar Quiz Details
The Amazon Book Bazaar quiz consists of six questions based on the Amazon Book Bazaar event. There are few options under each question; however, one wrong answer can deprive you to enter the prize pool. The prize will be credited to the winners' accounts on or before August 31, 2021.
The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and the winners' names will be posted in the winner section by August 25. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.
Amazon Book Bazaar Quiz: How To Play?
Open the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the Amazon Quizzes are only available on the mobile app.
Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Book Bazaar quiz under the ''Games In Focus'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.
Amazon Book Bazaar Quiz Answers
Q1: The _______ Is An Ongoing Event On Amazon.In, Which Offers Great Deals, Coupons & Offers On 20,000+ Books. What Is This Event Called?
Ans: Amazon Book Bazaar
Q2: Who Is The Author Of The Month In This Edition Of Book Bazaar?
Ans: Nikita Singh
Q3: What Is The Theme For This Edition Of Book Bazaar? 'Freedom To ______'
Ans: Read, Learn & Grow
Q4: Till When Is The Book Bazaar Live On Amazon.In?
Ans: 24th Aug
Q5: Which Of The Following Is NOT The Correct Way To Reach To Book Bazaar Page On Amazon?
Ans: Searching "Book Bazaar" In Search Bar
Q6: Amazon Book Bazaar Event Occurs Monthly
Ans 6: True
