Amazon likely to let you book flight tickets, order food soon

E-commerce retailer Amazon appears to be quite serious in terms of expanding its portfolio in India. After having introduced many new product and services in the country, Amazon is now speculated to start selling flight tickets. The company is all set to make its way into the food delivery market as well. This move is sure to push the company to a new direction as it deviates from online shopping, digital content and cloud services.

As per a report by The Economic Times, Amazon India is all set to offer a number of facilities such as food delivery and flight ticket booking that will make it a super app. The states that with these expected services, the app will become on par with that of WeChat in China. The report further notes that the company is also beta testing the flight ticket booking feature on its app.

New features coming to Amazon

Amazon India is claimed to have teamed up with Cleartrip, the travel portal to book flight tickets. Besides this, the company appears to be in plans to add the ability to order food via an app. It is also said to bring features that will let users book cabs and make hotel bookings directly via the app. Amazon is said to bring these new features to increase the number of transactions on its platform.

The report citing a person familiar with these plans claiming that these features will be a result of third-party application integrations with leaders in the respective sectors. This makes us believe that Amazon is not in plans to enter these industries and start building its services from scratch. The company is said to team up with market leaders to share customer information that will help them.

Furthermore, the report also pointed out that Amazon might use Tapzo to make optimizations to transactions on its platform. Tapzo is a multi-service app backed by Sequoia Capital. It was acquired by Amazon last year. Tapzo aggregates a slew of services such as Zomato, BookMyShow, Swiggy and BillDesk into a single app.