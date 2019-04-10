ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon likely to let you book flight tickets, order food soon

    Amazon will soon let you book flight tickets and this service is likely under beta testing.

    By
    |

    E-commerce retailer Amazon appears to be quite serious in terms of expanding its portfolio in India. After having introduced many new product and services in the country, Amazon is now speculated to start selling flight tickets. The company is all set to make its way into the food delivery market as well. This move is sure to push the company to a new direction as it deviates from online shopping, digital content and cloud services.

    Amazon likely to let you book flight tickets, order food soon

     

    As per a report by The Economic Times, Amazon India is all set to offer a number of facilities such as food delivery and flight ticket booking that will make it a super app. The states that with these expected services, the app will become on par with that of WeChat in China. The report further notes that the company is also beta testing the flight ticket booking feature on its app.

    New features coming to Amazon

    Amazon India is claimed to have teamed up with Cleartrip, the travel portal to book flight tickets. Besides this, the company appears to be in plans to add the ability to order food via an app. It is also said to bring features that will let users book cabs and make hotel bookings directly via the app. Amazon is said to bring these new features to increase the number of transactions on its platform.

    The report citing a person familiar with these plans claiming that these features will be a result of third-party application integrations with leaders in the respective sectors. This makes us believe that Amazon is not in plans to enter these industries and start building its services from scratch. The company is said to team up with market leaders to share customer information that will help them.

    Furthermore, the report also pointed out that Amazon might use Tapzo to make optimizations to transactions on its platform. Tapzo is a multi-service app backed by Sequoia Capital. It was acquired by Amazon last year. Tapzo aggregates a slew of services such as Zomato, BookMyShow, Swiggy and BillDesk into a single app.

    Read More About: amazon news internet apps
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 17:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue