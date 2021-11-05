Amazon Children’s Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has introduced a new quiz contest for Children's Day which will give you a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon balance can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site or you can transfer it to your bank account as well. Check out all details about the Amazon Children's Day quiz.

Amazon Children's Day Quiz Details

The Amazon Children's Day quiz is now live on the platform and will run until November 18. You need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the game.

One participant will be selected as a winner by a random draw of lots. The prize will be credited to the winner's account on or before Nov 30, 2021. You can check winners' names by going to the winner section by Nov 19. Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

Further, there are some criteria for Amazon quiz contests such as the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Besides, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Children's Day Quiz: How To Play?

Since all Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. So, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

Then head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon Children's Day quiz banner under the ''Biggest prizes this season'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Children's Day Quiz Answers

Question 1: On which former Prime Minister's birthday do we celebrate Children's Day?

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

Question 2: The famous speech delivered by Nehru during the transfer of power in 1947 is known as

Answer: Tryst with destiny

Question 3: How many times was Nehru nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Answer: 11

Question 4: In which year did the 'Right to Education' become a Fundamental Right for children between the ages of six and fourteen?

Answer: 2002

Question 5: Mira Nair's award-winning film Salam Bombay, led to the formation of a trust for street children to experience the joys of childhood. What is the name of that trust?

Answer: Salaam Baalak Trust

