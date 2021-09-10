Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz Answers: Lucky Winners Can Win Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz is the new contest in the FunZone section. Under this contest, a total of 100 winners can get a chance to win Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay balance. To enter the prize pool, one needs to answers four questions correctly. Besides, you must know that one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. If you are looking for the correct answer, let's dive into the details.

Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz: How To Collect Prize?

The Coupon Carnival Quiz will run until September 15, 2021. A total of 100 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The winners' names will be announced on September 23 and Amazon will contact the winners individually through email/SMS. The prize will be credited to the winners' accounts on or before September 30, 2021.

We already know, there are some criteria as well such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz: How To Play?

The process of the Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz will remain the same as the other Amazon quiz contests. Follow these steps to play the game:

Step 1: Firstly, download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Step 3: Finally, you can see the Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz banner under the ''Games In Focus'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz Answers

Question 1: You can now get additional discounts on products listed on Amazon.in over and above their existing price. Using which of these offering can you avail this benefit?

Answer: Amazon Coupons

Question 2: The ____ is an ongoing event on Amazon.in, which offers Coupons giving additional discounts on over 15 Lakh+ products. What is this event called?

Answer: Coupon Carnival

Question 3: Till when is the Coupon Carnival live on Amazon.in?

Answer: 15th Sept

Question 4: To redeem a coupon you need to simply click on a coupon which will add it to your cart. True or False?

Answer: TRUE

