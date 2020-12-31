Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz Answers: Play & Win Rs. 50 Cashback On Credit Card Bill Payment News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz is giving you the chance to save money on your next credit card bill payment on Amazon. A total of five lakh winners will get Rs. 50 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly. The Credit Card Bill Quiz has already gone live and will run till January 13, 2021. The winners name will be declared on January 31.

Do note that it is also only available on Amazon mobile app like the Amazon daily quiz. Apart from this, there are multiple games by which you can get goodies such as a watch, smartphone, laptop, and more.

Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz: Details

The quiz consists of five questions, based on the credit card. You need to select the correct answer among the given options. Lastly, to get the prize, you need to provide valid proof like Pan Card or Voter ID. The process of the Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz is the same as the other quiz. For your convenience, we are detailing the steps on how to play Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz.

Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz: How To Play?

Step 1: If you don't have the Amazon app, you can download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then you need to sign in to your Amazon account or you can log into your account.

Step 3: Firstly, you need to go to the menu tab and click on 'Programs and Features' and then tap on 'FunZone'.

Step 4: Then you need to scroll down and you can see the Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz banner below the LG Soundbar SN4 Quiz.

Step 5: To enter the game, click on the banner.

Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz Answers

Q1: In the CVV with respect to a credit card, what does VV stand for?

Answer: Verification Value

Q2: Does SBI provide credit cards?

Answer: Yes

Q3: If the first digit in your credit card number is 4, then it signifies it is a _____ credit card. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Visa

Q4: On which day of the month of expiry written on a credit card, does it usually expire?

Answer: Last day of month

Q5: Can you pay your credit card bill on Amazon?

Answer: Yes

